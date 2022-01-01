University of Colorado System
Skills you'll gain: Adaptability, Business Analysis, Business Psychology, Communication, Critical Thinking, Entrepreneurship, Gratitude, Human Learning, Leadership and Management, Medicine, Planning, Project, Research and Design, Strategy and Operations, Supply Chain and Logistics, Teaching
4.8
(395 reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
UBITS
Skills you'll gain: Marketing, Software Architecture, Theoretical Computer Science, Software Engineering, Strategy and Operations, Human Resources, Probability & Statistics, Market Analysis, Communication, People Management, General Statistics, Entrepreneurship, Public Relations, Research and Design, Business Analysis, Market Research, Process Analysis
4.7
(86 reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months
Free
University of Copenhagen
Skills you'll gain: Culture, Leadership and Management, Market Research, Business Psychology, Entrepreneurship, Research and Design, General Statistics, Econometrics, Probability & Statistics
4.7
(482 reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months