Dogs are one of the most familiar animals in the world, serving as loving, empathetic companions, vigilant guards of our homes and farms, and invaluable allies for hunters as well as law enforcement. As “man’s best friend,” learning to understand dogs can be nearly as important as understanding the humans in our life, whether we want to communicate more effectively with our pets, train and employ “working dogs,” or help rescue and care for dogs as a veterinarian or shelter professional.
Dogs are close relatives of wolves, but their evolution alongside humans over millennia has shaped their biology and behavior in many ways. They were likely the first species to be domesticated, and the depth of their bonds with their human masters are unparalleled in the world of animal behavior. This has allowed us to develop a thorough understanding of these animals based on the long history of this relationship as well as more recent advances in cognitive science that have given us insights into dog psychology and emotions from a new perspective.
Thus, today we have more ways to learn about dogs and their behavior than ever - and it is as deeply rewarding to do so as it’s always been.
Because dogs are relatively easy to train and have many useful traits such as their keen senses of smell and hearing, they have been “employed” by humans in many roles throughout history. Dogs may work as guard dogs, herding dogs, detection dogs, search and rescue dogs, seeing eye dogs, and even therapy dogs, making them important coworkers for careers in fields as diverse as law enforcement, livestock management, and emergency response.
Between these diverse working roles and their most familiar role as the most popular housepet, an understanding of dogs is essential to a career as a veterinarian. Veterinarians are responsible for the care and treatment of animals of all kinds, requiring expertise in animal behavior and veterinary medicine. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, these experts in animal welfare earned a median annual salary of $95,460 in 2019, and these jobs are expected to grow much faster than the national average over the next decade.
Yes! Whether you want to learn the truth about cats and dogs to deepen your understanding of your pets or to pursue a career as a veterinarian, Coursera has opportunities to learn from top-ranked schools like Duke University and The University of Edinburgh. And even though you’re learning remotely, your education about dogs and other animals will benefit from video lectures and live office hours from leading experts on animal welfare and animal behavior.
Anyone can learn about dogs, even if they don't have a background or experience working with the animals. However, previous experience with animals, even if you are simply a pet owner, may help you have a better understanding of your lessons. Learning about dogs and related topics can also help you decide if you want to start a career working with animals in the future.
People who have a passion for animals are best suited for roles that involve working with dogs. You'll also need to have good interpersonal skills with other humans as well, because behind every dog you work with, there's almost always an owner. That means you'll also need to have good communication skills and empathy, especially if you work in a veterinary setting. It also helps if you are someone who is consistent and organized.
Many people who want to work with dogs choose to become veterinary technicians or veterinarians, but there are several other career paths. You could become a dog trainer, either working for an obedience program or training animals to work in TV and film. Many dog trainers also work with service dogs for people with special needs. You could work for or start your own business as a dog walker, doggie daycare, dog groomer, or dog photographer. If you're more interested in the scientific aspect of dogs, you may choose a career like an animal behaviorist or biologist who specializes in canine research.
You can always expand your studies related to dogs by branching out into veterinary sciences if you're interested in animal health. Biology, zoology, psychology, or animal behavior are also good topics to learn about. If your goal is to open your own business, such as a doggie daycare or dog walking service, you may want to learn about business management and finance.
Experience learning about dogs may lead to a career in the veterinary world at an animal clinic or hospital. You may also find a job in the retail field for a company that specializes in making products for pets. Should you choose the scientific route, you may find yourself conducting research or experiments in a laboratory or university. You can even get a leg up on the competition for entry-level positions in places like doggie daycares, groomers, and dog-sitting services.