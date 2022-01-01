University of Colorado Boulder
A Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) is a type of programmable logic device, which is an integrated circuit that can be configured to perform tasks after it has been manufactured. In contrast to devices that are powered by conventional CPUs and configured using software coding languages, FPGAs are configured in the hardware of the circuit itself using hardware description languages (HDLs) such as Verilog and VHDL coding.
Because they are built to perform specialized functions and can receive data directly into the chip instead of going through USB or PCIe buses, FPGAs have become increasingly important for digital design applications that require extremely low levels of latency and very high bandwidth. For example, jet fighter autopilots and algorithmic trading engines use FPGAs to respond much more rapidly to incoming data than would be possible with a CPU or GPU-based system. Similarly, solar installations that use trackers to follow the path of the sun as well as astronomy applications may use FPGAs to accurately process the enormous amounts of data received by their sensors.
Understanding how to use and program FPGAs can be a major asset to careers in electrical engineering, as these devices are central to a growing number of high-tech applications. If you aspire to work in exciting, cutting-edge technology industries such as aerospace, robotics, remote sensing, and renewable energy, a background in FPGA can be a gateway to greatly enhancing your career prospects.
In addition to being exciting from a technology standpoint, the field of electrical and electronics engineering offers opportunities for jobs that are high-paying as wel - particularly for electronics engineers, who are mostly likely to leverage a background in FPGAs. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, electrical engineers earned a median annual salary of $98,530 in 2019, and electronics engineers earned a median annual salary of $105,570.
Yes! Coursera offers an incredibly wide range of learning opportunities, including courses as in this highly-specialized topic. You can learn about FPGAs from courses and Specializations offered by leading universities including the University of Colorado Boulder and Politecnico di Milano, as well as leading companies like Intel. And if you want to take your career in electrical engineering to an even higher level, you can pursue a full-fledged Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from the University of Colorado Boulder.
If you're curious about knowing how computer hardware can be adapted to better respond to users/environment needs at runtime—and want to have the ability to do this yourself—then learning FPGA is likely right for you. Learning FPGA is especially right for those already working in computer hardware development or engineering.
If you already have experience designing DSP systems, you'll likely find learning FPGA easier. You should also be familiar with the components of computer hardware, especially firmware, before starting to learn FPGA. Having experience with electronics is also advantageous.
One career path for someone in FPGA may begin as a firmware engineer, which could lead to specialization as an FPGA developer or engineer. These positions would almost always require a bachelor's degree in computer science, electrical engineering, or a related field. The next step in this career path could be to a senior FPGA firmware engineer after around seven or more years of experience in FPGA-centric digital logic design. This may require a master's degree or PhD in computer engineering or equivalent, depending on the role you are applying for.
People with strong mathematical analysis skills, including modeling skills in fixed-point DSP algorithms are well suited for roles in FPGA. Strong verbal and written communication skills are also traits of people who find success in roles in FPGA. Those with an interest and affinity for electronics, especially as it relates to computer hardware are also well suited for roles in FPGA.
Topics you can study that are related to FPGA and can be advantageous to developing your skill set include embedded systems design, control theory design and implementation, and analog and digital electronics circuits. You can also learn about MicroBlaze and PicoBlaze softcore processors, ARM architecture, Verilog or VHDL embedded system design languages, and Vivado and ISE tools. Learning about interfacing with common hardware devices like DAC, Boot Flash, ADC, and EEPROM is also helpful to pursue.