Skills you'll gain: Agile Software Development, Big Data, Budget Management, Business Psychology, Change Management, Communication, Culture, Data Analysis, Data Management, Data Visualization, Emotional Intelligence, Entrepreneurship, Finance, Leadership and Management, Marketing, Operations Management, Planning, Project Management, Sales, Software Engineering, Strategy, Strategy and Operations, Supply Chain Systems, Supply Chain and Logistics
4.8
(325 reviews)
Beginner · Professional Certificate · 3+ Months
Tecnológico de Monterrey
Skills you'll gain: Business Communication, Business Psychology, Change Management, Communication, Conflict Management, Culture, Customer Success, Entrepreneurship, Human Resources, Leadership and Management, Organizational Development, Project Management, Sales, Strategy and Operations, Supplier Relationship Management, Supply Chain and Logistics
4.8
(170 reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
Universidad de los Andes
Skills you'll gain: Accounting, Budget Management, Business Analysis, Business Process Management, Data Analysis, Entrepreneurship, Finance, Financial Analysis, Financial Management, Forecasting, Leadership and Management, Marketing, Ordered Pair, Persona (User Experience), Probability & Statistics, Project Management, Sales, Strategy, Strategy and Operations
4.9
(799 reviews)
Intermediate · Specialization · 3+ Months
Tecnológico de Monterrey
Skills you'll gain: Advertising, Algorithms, Bioinformatics, Biostatistics, Brand Management, Business Analysis, Business Communication, Business Design, Business Psychology, Business Research, Cloud Clients, Cloud Computing, Communication, Computational Logic, Computer Graphic Techniques, Computer Graphics, Entrepreneurship, FinTech, Finance, General Statistics, Human Computer Interaction, Innovation, Interactive Design, Leadership and Management, Marketing, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Mathematics, Merchandising, Operations Research, Organizational Development, Probability & Statistics, Project Management, Research and Design, Sales, Social Media, Software Engineering, Software Testing, Strategy, Strategy and Operations, Theoretical Computer Science
4.7
(122 reviews)
Advanced · Specialization · 3+ Months
Skills you'll gain: Culture, Leadership and Management, Strategy and Operations, Change Management, Marketing, Supply Chain and Logistics, Emotional Intelligence, Entrepreneurship, Agile Software Development, Planning, Strategy, Operations Management, Software Engineering, Project Management, Business Psychology, Communication, Big Data, Data Management, Sales
4.8
(290 reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-4 Weeks
Banco Interamericano de Desarrollo
Skills you'll gain: Project Management, Leadership and Management, Finance, Change Management, Strategy and Operations, Computer Vision, Applied Machine Learning, Account Management, Sales, Machine Learning Algorithms, Machine Learning
4.8
(36 reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-4 Weeks