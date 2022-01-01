LearnQuest
iOS is the operating system that runs Apple’s iPhone and iPod Touch mobile devices, and the name itself is an abbreviation of “iPhone operating system.” Its user interface — the way people interact with the system and software — is based largely on touch and gestures to trigger operations and to take advantage of the iPhone hardware’s responsive touch screen. An entire subset of computer programming is devoted to developing apps that run on iOS devices, and there’s a number of engaging benefits to learning iOS programming with the Swift language.
(150) If you’re thinking of becoming an app developer, taking the leap and deciding to learn iOS so you can create iOS apps can pay off — big time. A big part of learning about iOS app development is learning the unique programming language Swift, which was created specifically for designing apps that run on Apple’s mobile devices. And Swift has a number of interesting and enticing advantages that can help you more fully enjoy and explore your experience as a developer. It takes about 40% less time to write code in Swift than it does to program Android apps, and that can translate into Android programming costing more overall, according to app-development agency Infinum. Swift development is also easier — Android is an open-source platform, which leaves more room for fragmentation. That means learning this single language is your ticket to creating apps for young, affluent audiences around the world who prefer using iOS devices.
If creating fun and functional programs that meet different needs and help people accomplish a wide variety of tasks sounds appealing to you, getting a job as an iOS developer may be the most satisfying career move you’ll make. Careers that involve iOS typically fall under the computer programming and developer categories, and because this is an operating system, you can expect iOS careers to involve some pretty extensive work with the Swift programming language. Working as a mobile applications developer is one of the most common careers where you’ll use your knowledge of iOS, as are working as a software engineer and as a web developer. Your passion for creative digital products can come alive when you work with iOS in any capacity.
From creative entrepreneurship to basic and advanced app design and development, taking classes online about iOS and its Swift programming language can help you bring your digital dreams to life. Taking online iOS courses lets you harness your passion for learning in a personalized setting where you can advance at your own pace, all while pursuing the programs that satisfy your need to discover more. If you’ve never taken a class about iOS or Swift before, you’ll enjoy getting started with a primer course created specifically for beginners to set you up with the foundational knowledge you need to keep going. If you're already experienced with app development, take a look at specializations in concepts like network security to boost your understanding. Interactive tutorials and hands-on projects reinforce your learning — all with the convenience of anytime, anywhere online access to course materials.