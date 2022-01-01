Berklee College of Music
Jazz is a style of music known for its use of syncopated rhythms and improvisation. This musical style developed in the United States in the early part of the twentieth century and shares elements with blues and big band music. Jazz genres include Dixieland, swing, bebop, cool, and fusion.
Learn about jazz to deepen your appreciation for the genre as well as other popular music styles like rap, hip-hop, and Latin music. As jazz music evolved over time, it influenced other forms of music that built upon the rhythms and improvisational style that jazz embodies. The history of jazz also reflects many of the societal changes that took place in the twentieth century. As you study this history, you gain a new perspective about the events that shaped contemporary society.
The primary benefit you gain from learning about jazz is a new appreciation of the art form. Understanding the history and elements of the music changes the way you listen to it. As you listen to the work of significant jazz artists like Miles Davis, Charlie Parker, and John Coltrane, you may find new favorite artists, genres, and works.
Musicians benefit from learning jazz because it helps them understand concepts like chord progressions and diatonic harmony. Practicing improvisation gives musicians an opportunity to fully explore their instruments and improves their ear. This is useful for musicians who want to compose their own music or experiment during practice and performance sessions.
Online courses are a convenient way to learn about jazz because of the way you can customize your learning. You may choose a specific topic to study or start with a basic jazz course to explore the history and foundations of the music. Working in an online format lets you study around your schedule when you have to devote your full attention to the material.