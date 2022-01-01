Johns Hopkins University
University of Washington
Peking University
Neuroscience examines the various scientific disciplines relating to the nervous system, which consists of communication between the brain, spinal cord, and nerves throughout our bodies. For example, if you put your finger under cold running water, your nerves send signals to your brain communicating the sensation you feel. If your nerves communicate that the water feels soothing, your brain may help you decide to keep your finger under the faucet. Conversely, you may reflexively pull your finger away from the frigid water before your nerves communicate discomfort to your brain. In a healthy human or animal, communications such as these happen constantly at lightning speed.
Understanding the organization of the nervous system allows learners to understand human behavior. Professionals of various backgrounds need it in order to know how our bodies mediate sensation, motivate bodily action, and communicate cognitive signals such as memory and emotion. Then, they can better detect impairments, explain problems, and anticipate future conduct in these areas. Successful learners will also gain knowledge in how these concepts are used in clinical practice and basic research.
Learners explore the basic core concepts of Neuroscience that reveal how we perceive the outside world, move our bodies, stay alive, and interact with one another. In addition, in-depth course structures help learners discover the anatomy of the human brain, the overall organization of sensory and motor systems in the brainstem and spinal cord, neural signaling, and cognition. Learners’ grasps of these concepts are tested in exams.
The study of Neuroscience enables learners to help living organisms by understanding the neuro effects on ourselves and others. There are ample career opportunities that involve lifelong learning, including Research Scientist, Pharmacist, Clinical Psychologist, Professor, Neuropsychologist, Health Educator, Clinical Research Assistant, and other professions that deal with human or animal behavior.
Any background in medicine or work within the medical field can be beneficial when learning neuroscience. High school or postsecondary courses in sciences like general biology, anatomy, physiology, molecular biology, developmental biology, psychology, psychiatry, general pathology, and cytology can all be helpful as well. A background in math, particularly mathematical modeling can help too. Volunteer work in hospitals or nursing homes with people who suffer from brain injuries or problems like dementia and Alzheimer's may even provide you with a better understanding of neuroscience and some specific aspects of it. You may also benefit from a background working in a lab or conducting scientific research.
Curiosity about how the brain works could mean you're suited for a role in neuroscience. Because many people who study neuroscience go on to become physicians, therapists, or scientists, you'll need to have a passion for lifelong learning and research as well. You'll also need to have a passion for helping others, because no matter which path you choose, your goal will be to help people improve their lives. Teamwork and communication skills are also key. You'll need to have good written and oral communication skills so you can share your findings with others. Most of the time, you'll find yourself working with doctors, nurses, other scientists, patients, and other professionals to complete a surgery, experiment, or project.
Learning neuroscience is right for you if you're looking for a professional path that will allow you to better understand the human body and use that understanding to help others in the future. You must be comfortable working in a lab, a hospital, a college, for a government agency, or within a private business, such as a pharmaceutical company. You must also be comfortable conducting experiments and research. Other parts of your job may include data analysis, project management, development of new treatments, dissections, and conducting medication or therapy trials and studies on willing participants. Even if you don't plan to choose a professional path that includes neuroscience, learning more about the brain and nervous system can be beneficial if you want to learn more about your own body or if you work in a field, like psychology or special education, where you may encounter people with brain injuries or disorders.