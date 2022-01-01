Free
University of Michigan
Skills you'll gain: Security Engineering, Probability & Statistics, Feature Engineering, Medicine, Cryptography, Communication, Machine Learning, Mathematics, Experiment, Deep Learning, Theoretical Computer Science
4.8
(560 reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months
University of Alberta
Skills you'll gain: Leadership and Management, Reinforcement Learning, Theoretical Computer Science, Supply Chain and Logistics, Markov Model, Machine Learning, Relative Change And Difference, Machine Learning Algorithms, Entrepreneurship, Planning
4.8
(1.1k reviews)
Intermediate · Course · 1-3 Months
Easy to enjoy but not as simple to define, sleep is a state of being in which we enter a different state of consciousness and our brains become active in distinct (but sometimes imperceptible) ways. There are several different stages of sleep, each of which scientists believe serves a particular purpose — but researchers are still working to fully understand sleep and what it does for our bodies and minds. What they do know is that we all need sleep and that it affects just about every system and tissue in our bodies, which is why it’s such an essential part of our lives. As scientists work to unravel more about the mysteries of sleep and its purpose, learning about what the current body of sleep research says can give you greater insight into human health.
Learning more about sleep — including what it is, how it benefits people and how you can get higher-quality rest every day — could improve your mental and physical wellness in measurable ways. Sleep is a major part of our lives, with most of us spending around a third of each day drifting off to dreamland. So many important processes in our bodies and minds require sleep to run smoothly, and learning about getting enough rest is one of the most vital ways to improve our overall health.
Because sleep is so vitally important to our overall health, you’ll find that a deeper understanding of sleep can unlock career opportunities or build the foundation for you to follow a path in the health and wellness fields. If you’re looking for a career where sleep takes center stage, you might opt to become a sleep technologist, nurse practitioner or a physician assistant who performs sleep studies in a clinical or home setting. Different types of doctors, including neurologists, may also commonly work with patients whose sleep is disrupted due to a variety of conditions. Their professional understanding of treatment can improve quality of life for those patients by improving their sleep. Not ready for medical school? Knowledge of sleep might help you obtain a compelling rest-related job, like working as a scientific research subject in sleep studies, that helps you put to work your improved understanding of getting better sleep.
You'll understand the science of sleep by taking informative, interactive online courses that inspire engaged learning about this essential biological process. The advantages of taking classes online are numerous: The course material is high quality, you’ll learn faster and you’ll activate your mind to master new concepts in a setting that lets you complete work when it’s most practical for you to do so. And if you’re interested in learning about sleep, the benefits don’t end there. With our online courses, you can explore topics like brain health, neurobiology and biohacking to learn how sleep relates to neuroscience and benefits our minds. Or, you might devote some time to improving your understanding of circadian rhythms and their importance to living things. What you study is completely up to you — but it’s wise not to sleep on the enrichment online classes bring to your life.