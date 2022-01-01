West Virginia University
The industry of telecommunications, or telecom, refers to the electronic methods in which information signals are exchanged. Telecommunication involves the ways that voice, data, and video are transmitted electronically through wired and wireless telephonic communication, mobile communication through our handheld devices via the internet, and satellite, radio, and television broadcasting via microwave communications, the internet, and broadband satellite communications. Telecommunications networks are linked together by electronic circuits, via transmitters and receivers, with information transmitted through cable and satellite networks, fiber cables, wireless communications, and other methods.
It's important to learn about telecommunication because it is the network for all of our modern communications. Everything we do in our businesses—web browsing, phone, email, web conferencing, Zoom calls, social media and social networking, file sharing—it's all reliant on the advances of telecommunications. Transmitting information via analog systems has been used in most voice, radio, and television communications for years. Now, nearly all telecommunications are moving to digital, and that means systems that are still transmitting in analog must convert the signals to digital.
Typical careers in telecommunications include jobs as telecommunications engineers, telecommunications operators, telecoms services providers, equipment manufacturers and service providers, and network and data systems roles. Most of the jobs in telecommunications are centered on telecommunications equipment, which includes the manufacture, production, and maintenance of telecom equipment; telecom services, which are many of the vendors who work in phone systems for major corporations, and wireless communication providers, which includes all of the major mobile phone careers. Working in telecommunications can open the door to working in data telephony, network security companies, radio and television, process automation, and other areas.
Learning about telecommunication through online courses can give you a better understanding of the technical aspects of modern business communications and how it improves efficiencies and business performance across organizations. When you learn about telecommunications in online courses, you may also learn data sharing, voice transmission, and maximum collaboration and data sharing.