Coursera Project Network
Skills you'll gain: Python Programming, Theoretical Computer Science, Full-Stack Web Development, Web Development, Deep Learning, Communication, Computer Programming, Machine Learning, Systems Design, Software Engineering, Statistical Programming, Software Architecture
4.5
(190 reviews)
Intermediate · Rhyme Project · Less Than 2 Hours
Google Cloud
Skills you'll gain: Agile Software Development, Algorithms, Applied Machine Learning, Artificial Neural Networks, Bayesian Statistics, Big Data, Bigquery, Business Psychology, Cloud API, Cloud Computing, Cloud Storage, Computational Thinking, Computer Architecture, Computer Networking, Computer Programming, Computer Programming Tools, Data Management, Data Structures, Databases, Deep Learning, DevOps, Distributed Computing Architecture, Econometrics, Entrepreneurship, Extract, Transform, Load, Feature Engineering, Full-Stack Web Development, General Statistics, Geostatistics, Google Cloud Platform, Hardware Design, Kubernetes, Machine Learning, Machine Learning Algorithms, Network Security, Performance Management, Probability & Statistics, Python Programming, Regression, Security Engineering, Security Strategy, Software Architecture, Software Engineering, Statistical Machine Learning, Statistical Programming, Strategy and Operations, Tensorflow, Theoretical Computer Science, Web Development
4.6
(23.9k reviews)
Intermediate · Professional Certificate · 3+ Months
DeepLearning.AI
Skills you'll gain: Algorithms, Applied Machine Learning, Artificial Neural Networks, Bayesian Statistics, Big Data, Communication, Computer Graphic Techniques, Computer Graphics, Computer Programming, Computer Vision, Convolutional Neural Network, Data Management, Deep Learning, Entrepreneurship, General Statistics, Human Computer Interaction, Interactive Design, Linear Algebra, Machine Learning, Machine Learning Algorithms, Mathematical Optimization, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Mathematics, Modeling, Natural Language Processing, Probability & Statistics, Python Programming, Regression, Statistical Machine Learning, Statistical Programming, Strategy and Operations, Theoretical Computer Science
4.8
(132.5k reviews)
Intermediate · Specialization · 3+ Months
Google Cloud
Skills you'll gain: Theoretical Computer Science, Python Programming, Tensorflow, Computer Architecture, Applied Machine Learning, Data Analysis, Computational Thinking, Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Hardware Design, Cloud Computing, Distributed Computing Architecture, Computer Programming, Google Cloud Platform, Statistical Programming
4.5
(1.6k reviews)
Advanced · Course · 1-3 Months
Google Cloud
Skills you'll gain: Tensorflow, Natural Language Processing, Artificial Neural Networks, Statistical Programming, Business Psychology, Probability & Statistics, Cloud Computing, Deep Learning, General Statistics, Machine Learning, Entrepreneurship, Language, Applied Machine Learning, Mathematics, Modeling, Linear Algebra, Computer Programming
4.4
(473 reviews)
Advanced · Course · 1-3 Months
Google Cloud
Skills you'll gain: Convolutional Neural Network, Cloud Computing, Computer Vision, Applied Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Machine Learning, Apache, Statistical Programming, Computer Programming, Tensorflow, Python Programming, Artificial Neural Networks
4.6
(511 reviews)
Advanced · Course · 1-3 Months