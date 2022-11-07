What Is a Scrum Master and How Do You Enter This Career?

The Scrum Master role is a relatively new role, so what does it involve exactly? Read this guide to learn about the day-to-day tasks and responsibilities of a Scrum Master, and how you can build a career in an Agile project environment.
As a Scrum Master, you use Agile project management approaches to control and manage project tasks towards the project goal.
If you pursue a career as a Scrum Master, you will manage interactions and collaboration through small team environments whilst engaging with leadership and key stakeholders. You will use Agile project management techniques to lead small teams through a project management life-cycle under the leadership of a product owner or project manager.
This guide will take a look at what a Scrum Master does, their roles and responsibilities, the skills of the Scrum Master, and how you can begin a career in this job function.
The Scrum approach to project management, ideal for managing iterative projects, is often used in software development. Agile project methodologies involve short phases of work, constant feedback, continuous improvement, and cycling back to review and renew the project plan.
Scrum is the most popular of the Agile frameworks, with lots of job roles in the UK requiring Scrum Master qualifications.
The characteristics of Scrum include:
A highly collaborative environment
Efficient, clearly tracked processes
Clear schedules, full communication, and feedback
Short project milestone sprints
Project managers tend to focus on the project scope, budget, and timeline. For example, with the PRINCE2 project management methodology, the focus is very much on the deliverable of the project.
A Scrum Master is more focused on the individuals within a team, working with them and ensuring sufficient collaboration and alignment with fellow team members and people from other departments.
Scrum Masters work in small teams or small groups of teams. A typical Scrum process is known for stand-up meetings and a team/task focus. An Agile Coach takes a broader role that involves coaching and mentoring all disparate teams within a project life-cycle.
An Agile Coach takes a broader view of the project and is a role that a Scrum Master can progress into with experience.
The Scrum Master is the leader and champion of the teams completing complex projects that require a dynamic approach. As a Scrum Master, you can work in any industry or work environment, although, as we have seen, a lot of Scrum Masters work in software development.
The needs of the project may dictate that you take more of a coaching and mentoring role, or you may end up facilitating collaboration and information sharing on another project. And in another project, you may be putting more of a project manager hat on.
The kinds of things that you will find yourself doing as a Scrum Master include:
Reporting on projects with project management software
Constantly monitoring and managing team risks through a project
Creating a collaborative environment for information sharing and feedback
Mentoring teams and individuals on Agile approaches to the project
Creating a framework for support for individual team members and providing direct support on tasks
Scheduling and leading update and feedback meetings with product users, project owners, team members, and other key stakeholders
Doing project demonstrations and reviews
Setting up product testing and user analysis
Scrum Masters must be comfortable working in environments with a certain level of uncertainty. Agile projects often involve the need to add new features to a project, adapt timelines, and overcome significant challenges through iterative improvements in the project process and delivery.
It's essential to build the following advanced skill sets if you want to work as a Scrum Master.
As a Scrum Master, you will be scheduling and managing meetings on a highly regular basis. The nature of Agile projects is that there will constantly be shifting priorities, new tasks, and the requirement to reallocate resources. This takes a highly organised approach.
In a role as a Scrum Master, you will be developing teams and leading them through short project phases that require clear goals and communication. Projects can often have conflicting priorities from different stakeholders, and you will need to be able to coordinate and align teams with the central vision, overcoming objections and creating a path to project success.
In an environment where project tasks change frequently and are completed in sprints, it is crucial that team members complete their tasks in a timely fashion. Inspiring and motivating team members become highly important as a Scrum Master where you need to keep things moving and developing on a daily basis.
With the nature of Agile development definition, you have to drop ideas and adopt new ones as the project develops, and you need to have a flexible and adaptable approach. You need to be willing and able to change paths when the need arises if it is the best thing for the project.
Agile projects require constant assessment of data, product usability, team performance, and project risks. Scrum Masters need to develop advanced critical thinking skills and the ability to overcome obstacles to plot a successful course through a complex and ever-changing project environment.
Along with these traits, you'll need to apply project-related skills as a Scrum Master.
You need to be keenly aware of how to run an Agile project, understand the methodology for project sprints and product releases, gain user and team feedback, and iteratively chart a course toward project success.
Qualifications and certifications can provide you with the foundational knowledge you need to apply Agile project methodology in diverse project situations.
When managing software projects, you need to be able to communicate with coders, database professionals, UX designers, and product users. To assimilate and communicate during software projects you, therefore, need an understanding of all aspects of the software so that you can plan goals, structure tasks, assess software requirements, guide developers on tasks, and cycle through phases towards product release.
Developing successful products requires understanding the functional requirements, translating them to technical specifications, and then delivering products that are technically sound and functionally effective.
In addition, you need to understand the project's business case and interact effectively with stakeholders up to senior management levels. Business analyst skills are key to being able to pull together the right approach and manage the multiple streams of work required.
As a Scrum Master, you have a dynamic role within an organisation, with the ability to make a difference in important strategic projects.
At the project level, you will be coaching and mentoring, facilitating, and leading people towards a common goal. All this adds up to the Scrum Master role as a very rewarding career path where you constantly learn and evolve your approaches and methodologies as you gain experience.
The average salary for a Scrum professional in London, England is around £62,500 [1]. There are regional differences in salaries throughout the UK, and a large proportion of project management job roles are located in the capital city.
The job outlook for Scrum Masters is very good in the United Kingdom. With advances in technology and the requirement to stay competitive with new software releases, every sector in the UK is running projects. Even with the challenges of recent years, project managers have remained in high demand, according to the 2021 APM.org study [2].
There is no one path to becoming a Scrum Master, although there are certain requirements that most employers state on job postings.
Scrum and project manager roles don't always need a degree. However, many companies recruiting Scrum Masters specify technology-related or business degrees in their criteria. In the UK, project management and master's degrees can open up more opportunities to work on exciting, complex Agile projects.
Scrum certifications, including the Certified Scrum Master (CSM), provide confidence to employees that you have a rounded skill set in this Agile project methodology. With foundational knowledge and practical skills gained in a Scrum certification, you can apply with confidence for Scrum Master jobs and contracts.
If you are looking to plot a career path up to Scrum Master, then several roles can help you to build the skill set and knowledge you'll require.
Here are some job titles that are often precursors to the Scrum Master roles:
Business analyst
Project management office roles
Software developer
Quality assurance tester
Software team leader
Junior project manager
Scrum Masters develop excellent project management experience and competencies through complex project leadership situations. Here are some of the roles that Scrum Masters tend to move on to:
Agile coach
Product manager
Senior Scrum Master
Project manager
Chief information officer
IT manager
Moving into an Agile project methodology career is an exciting step. To provide yourself with the best chance of catching the eye of potential recruiters, it's important to demonstrate your competence with certifications.
Scrum Masters don't necessarily need to have advanced technical skills. Other members of the project team will have the technical expertise. The Scrum Master needs to ensure that the values, practices, and rules of the Scrum methodology are integrated into the project and culture of the project team.
Technical knowledge and the ability to apply software experience can help a great deal with supporting team members with tasks and collaborating with stakeholders on the project.
The three main roles that tend to be present in a Scrum framework are:
Teams tend to have between three and nine members, with the product owner setting the framework and process for the team and the Scrum Master facilitating and driving team performance towards sprint outcomes.
A degree is not always a prerequisite for Scrum Master roles, but it can certainly help support your application.
Those that take a career path from software development into leadership roles and onto Scrum Master don't always have a degree. If you are considering a degree to set you on the path towards a Scrum Master role, then you might like to consider a project manager degree, a business-focused degree, computer science degree, or psychology degree.
