What Are the Best Courses After 12th Science?

For many students who are finishing school, the big question will be, “What’s next?” If you took science in 12th grade, you’re probably curious about the interesting courses you can pursue. Many students opt for engineering or medicine, which offer great careers and good salaries. But there’s more to explore. There are also many interesting options like finance, law, or fashion technology. This article highlights five potential courses you can explore after your 12th-grade science studies. And remember, there’s a whole range of possibilities to consider.
Without a doubt, engineering is among the most common courses chosen by students after their schooling. From computers to commercial buildings, engineers are responsible for designing and building complex structures. It's the perfect job for anyone who has both a scientific and creative mind and for those who enjoy creating solutions that keep their communications safe and comfortable.
To study this course, you'll need to complete your higher secondary exams in physics, maths, chemistry, and english. You'll also need to take an engineering entrance exam like the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE). Once accepted to a programme, you earn your Bachelor of Technology (BTech) or Bachelor of Engineering (BEng). Here again, you have the option to specialise in the field you are interested in. A few specialisations include:
Mechanical engineering
Civil engineering
Automobile engineering
Chemical engineering
Industrial engineering
Electrical engineering
Biomedical engineering
Aeronautical engineering
Computer engineering
You should also keep in mind that many job opportunities in this field will require you to complete advanced education like a master’s degree.
With the increase in population and usage of technologies, the need for engineers is rising too. According to a 2021 report, it is predicted that over a million students will graduate with engineering degrees each year [1]. Job availability, the opportunity to work for some of the top companies in the world, the potential to become an entrepreneur, and high-paying jobs are some other reasons why learners choose a career in engineering. Some potential jobs you can get in this field (and their average annual salaries) include:
Aerospace engineer: ₹6,21,166
Chemical engineer: ₹6,69,207
Big data engineer: ₹8,37,000
Industrial engineer: ₹5,42,862
*All salary information is based on September 2023 data from Glassdoor India.
Similar to engineering, there’s a huge demand for health care professionals globally as well. By 2030, the World Health Organization (WHO) anticipates a global shortage of approximately 10 million healthcare workers [2].
Many students aspire to become physicians, but there are countless courses within the scope of medicine like nursing, dentistry, pharmacy, physiotherapy, and more. The prerequisites will vary, but some common bachelor's degrees for students who want to enter this field include:
Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS)
Bachelor of Physiotherapy
Bachelor of Pharmacy
Bachelor of Dental Surgery
Bachelor of Homoeopathy Medicine and Surgery (BHMS)
Bachelor of Occupational Therapy
Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSc)
Bachelor of Technology in Biotechnology (BTech)
Bachelor of Medical Lab Technology
There are various job opportunities in the field of medicine depending on the course you have pursued and the type of clinical work you want to undertake. Below is a list of jobs with average annual wages for the position:
Registered nurse: ₹4,86,732
Pharmacist: ₹5,40,000
Physicians assistant: ₹3,79,008
Cardiologist: ₹22,20,060
Dental surgeon: ₹ 3,20,424
Occupational therapist: ₹4,89,432
*All salary information is based on September 2023 data from Glassdoor India.
If computers and information technology interests you, you can consider pursuing a Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA). This course will include modules such as software development, programming, and engineering. You'll also study database management, web technology, operating systems, and computer languages like Java and C.
Many people often choose the BCA over the BTech because it only takes three years to complete. To gain entrance into a BCA programme, you must have 50 per cent or above in aggregate in class 12. However, a few colleges will consider taking in students who have studied maths and english during their secondary education. Also, keep in mind that some BCA programmes are merit-based, while others require you to complete an interview and entrance exam.
Students who earn a BCA degree have many job opportunities in computers and information technology, as well as the potential to earn advanced degrees in related subjects. Alsom the need for employees in these roles will grow as technology becomes a bigger part of our lives. Salaries for this particular field can be quite competitive, depending on the role. Below are a few job roles and the annual average salary for each role:
Software developer: ₹8,77,500
Web designer: ₹3,60,000
Data scientist: ₹13,05,000
Cyber security analyst: ₹5,94,000
Blockchain developer: ₹7,50,000
System analyst: ₹9,65,000
*All salary information is based on September 2023 data from Glassdoor India.
This course can be a great one if you are someone who will enjoy working with animals and want to stick to a career in science.
You have a few options when it comes to degrees to help get you started on this path:
Bachelor of Science in Zoology
Bachelor of Veterinary Medicine and Surgery (BVMS)
Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry (B.V.Sc. & AH)
Eligibility for entrance to enter into these programmes will vary. For example, for the B.V.Sc. & AH, you'll need to clear the Intermediate Science exam in physics, chemistry, biology, and english, and you must be 17 years or older. You also need to pass the All India Pre-Veterinary Test. Entry into veterinary programmes in India can be quite competitive, and so, it's essential to do well in your exams. However, it can open all sorts of career opportunities, from clinical positions to careers in research to agricultural careers and even zoological and public health work.
Keep in mind that veterinary careers will likely require you to earn an advanced degree. Here are some potential careers you can choose if you take this course, and their average annual salaries:
Veterinarian: ₹9,01,296
Zoologist: ₹3,76,140
Veterinary assistant: ₹4,00,000
Farm manager: ₹10,06,596
Pharmacy research scientist: ₹9,98,000
*All salary information taken from Glassdoor in April 2023.
Travel and tourism may not be the first course that comes to mind when you're thinking of a career after your science stream. Many 12th science students go on to study finance and management and subjects related to those fields which are connected to travel and tourism. The travel and tourism industry attracts many learners, largely because the hospitality industry has been on the rise recently, and it's easy to find an exciting and competitive job. If this sounds like something you'd like to do, you might consider earning a Bachelor of Science in Hotel Management or a Bachelor of Hotel Management.
To enter these programmes, you can be from any stream and have 50 per cent marks on aggregate in the higher secondary exam. You'll also need to clear an entrance exam offered by the National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology (NCHMCT) or the Institute of Hotel Management (IHM). This three-year degree includes modules relating to sales, public relations, and customer services in addition to the hospitality sector.
Jobs in travel and tourism are becoming popular because of availability and earning potential. Here are some jobs you might seek if this is the course you choose, along with the average annual salary:
Hotel manager: ₹11,13,384
Event planner: ₹6,85,128
Catering manager: ₹7,83,828
Resort manager: ₹11,70,072
Guest relations manager: ₹11,62,476
*All salary information is based on September 2023 data from Glassdoor India.
If you are still not sure what to choose and need a little help, consider exploring online classes related to the field you are interested in. You will find many introductory classes on Coursera from some of the most prestigious schools in the world. For example, EDIVET: Do you have what it takes to be a veterinarian?, offered by the University of Edinburgh, can help you explore your potential as a veterinarian. Alternatively, if you think you want to go into human medicine, you might take Career 911: Your Future Job in Medicine and Health Care, offered by Northwestern University.
