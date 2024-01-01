Profile

Mohamed Alansary

Machine Learning Engineer

Bio

I am a lecturer in data science and artificial intelligence, and I have worked in several jobs in the field of technology, such as a software engineer and a machine learning engineer over the course of 6 years, and I hold a master’s degree in engineering in artificial intelligence and data science. Over the course of 6 years, I was responsible for projects that serve millions of users, worked on databases with millions of rows, and trained hundreds of students in the fields of software engineering, artificial intelligence, and data analysis. During these years, I worked in more than one business sector, such as map applications, transportation, and player statistics in different sports. Football uniforms, customer relationship management systems, real estate search engines, e-commerce applications, and e-recruitment systems.

Courses - Arabic

ETL مع Python : استخراج وتحويل وتحميل البيانات

امازون Redshift للمبتدئين: مقدمة عن تخزين البيانات

تصميم واجهة برمجة تطبيق ب Python Flask : إنشاء واجهة لمدونة

نشر تطبيق ويب باستخدام Docker و Kubernetes

