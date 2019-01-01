Profile

郑伟娟

教授，理学博士

    Bio

    1985年进入南大生化系学习，1992年留校任教，长期从事生物化学与分子生物学的教学与科研工作。先后主讲《生物化学》、《分子生物学》等核心课程以及《营养与健康》等通识通修课程，承担国家自然科学基金等多项研究课题。近年来获得的主要奖项包括江苏省教学成果一等奖、二等奖；宝钢优秀教师奖；国家科技进步二等奖；江苏省科学技术奖一等奖；江苏省精品课程；江苏省精品教材；江苏省优秀多媒体课件等。现任生科院党委委员、生科院教学委员会主任。

    Courses

    营养与健康

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder