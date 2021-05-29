Learner Reviews & Feedback for Doing Business in Latin America by Universidad de los Andes
About the Course
Join us in the course Doing Business in Latin America. In this course, you will learn about the characteristics of the biggest multilatinas, how they have built their domestic and international competitive advantage, and you will identify which are the challenges and innovations to achieve the sustainability of their superior economic performance.
The course includes videos presenting and explaining the topics, learning and evaluation activities, interviews, reviews, reports, and additional bibliography. Assessment activities are designed so that you get feedback, which is saved in the platform, so that you can pick up where you left off when you go online again.
Our educational focus enables meaningful and practical learning, in which students build knowledge through their own reflection, their own experience, and genuine cooperation with others.
All the learning activities on the course were designed with these principles as a basis. We will guide you through a series of videos and practical assignments that will allow you to reflect on and understand the economic, social, and environmental challenges and opportunities that have allowed multilatinas to build their leadership in and from the Latin American region.
This course is for those who want to expand their knowledge about Latin American companies’ businesses. In particular, it is designed for those who want to understand how international success stories are built in the region and how many challenges have turned into opportunities for the business sector. This course does not require any previous knowledge and therefore it is especially relevant for people in academic training, who want to complement their studies or to have a space for reflection and interaction with others who are interested and experienced in this field. Finally, this course can be useful for professors in the field of international business and strategy, who want to gain in-depth knowledge about multilatinas and companies in Latin America.
At the end of this course, you will understand thoroughly the most important concepts regarding internationalization topics. You will understand the opportunities offered by the Latin American context that has forced multilatinas to become resilient, to create new value propositions in their activities, and often to rethink the role they play in the territories where they operate. In the final assignment, you will record a video in which you will make a summary of the advantages of doing business in the Latin American region, based on what you have reflected on and learned. This way you will demonstrate your capacity of giving a precise, informed and revealing opinion about the topic.
The course is designed to last 4 weeks with a workload of 6-7 hours per week, but you can take as long as you need. All the information about your participation and progress will always be available and updated on Coursera. You can pick up in the activities you left off. For example, you can watch a video as many times as you want, pause it to take notes or put it off while you consult some of the additional bibliography that we provide you with. Finally, this course is part of the specialization Doing Business in Latin America, created by Universidad de los Andes, Instituto Tecnológico de Monterrey, and Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile. We invite you to take the other two courses if you have not yet taken them.
1 - 3 of 3 Reviews for Doing Business in Latin America
By T A
•
May 29, 2021
Being an outsider to Latin American business landscape, I highly benefited from the well-organized content of this particular course. The lecturers are providing a wide but focused view of the regional dynamics, process of internationalization for old and new generation companies and shed light on some of the key issues ahead for Latin American as well as all developing country corporations and societies.
I would highly recommend this course for any professional who has an interest in having an understanding of Latin American companies and market dynamics.
By Frank J
•
Feb 28, 2021
A good and nice course, when you want to learn more about businesses and the economic, social development in Latin America. It gave me some useful insights and takeaways. The course is in Spanish, with translation into English.
By Javier C
•
Aug 22, 2021
Me pareciò muy buen curso, bien organizado y con entrevistas de personajes de talla internacional. Aunque el material no es tan actual y valdrìa la pena darle una actualizada.