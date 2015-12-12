Who is this course for ?
This course is RESTRICTED TO LEARNERS ENROLLED IN Strategic Business Analytics SPECIALIZATION as a preparation to the capstone project. During the first two MOOCs, we focused on specific techniques for specific applications. Instead, with this third MOOC, we provide you with different examples to open your mind to different applications from different industries and sectors. The objective is to give you an helicopter overview on what's happening in this field. You will see how the tools presented in the two previous courses of the Specialization are used in real life projects. We want to ignite your reflection process. Hence, you will best make use of the Accenture cases by watching first the MOOC and then investigate by yourself on the different concepts, industries, or challenges that are introduced during the videos. At the end of this course learners will be able to: - identify the possible applications of business analytics, - hence, reflect on the possible solutions and added-value applications that could be proposed for their capstone project. The cases will be presented by senior practitioners from Accenture with different backgrounds in term of industry, function, and country. Special attention will be paid to the "value case" of the issue raised to prepare you for the capstone project of the specialization. About Accenture Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business functions—underpinned by the world’s largest delivery network—Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their stakeholders. With more than 358,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world works and lives. Visit us at www.accenture.com.