About this Course

3,064 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
Strategic Business Analytics Specialization
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
Strategic Business Analytics Specialization
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

ESSEC Business School

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Introduction to case studies in business analytics with Accenture

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 39 min)
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Digital Transformation in the Media, the Financial Services and the Retail Sector

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 48 min)
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Advanced Analytics in Healthcare and the Pharmaceutical industry / Wrap up and Introduction to capstone

3 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 41 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM CASE STUDIES IN BUSINESS ANALYTICS WITH ACCENTURE

View all reviews

About the Strategic Business Analytics Specialization

Strategic Business Analytics

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder