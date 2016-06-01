Chevron Left
Who is this course for ? This course is RESTRICTED TO LEARNERS ENROLLED IN Strategic Business Analytics SPECIALIZATION as a preparation to the capstone project. During the first two MOOCs, we focused on specific techniques for specific applications. Instead, with this third MOOC, we provide you with different examples to open your mind to different applications from different industries and sectors. The objective is to give you an helicopter overview on what's happening in this field. You will see how the tools presented in the two previous courses of the Specialization are used in real life projects. We want to ignite your reflection process. Hence, you will best make use of the Accenture cases by watching first the MOOC and then investigate by yourself on the different concepts, industries, or challenges that are introduced during the videos. At the end of this course learners will be able to: - identify the possible applications of business analytics, - hence, reflect on the possible solutions and added-value applications that could be proposed for their capstone project. The cases will be presented by senior practitioners from Accenture with different backgrounds in term of industry, function, and country. Special attention will be paid to the "value case" of the issue raised to prepare you for the capstone project of the specialization. About Accenture Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business functions—underpinned by the world’s largest delivery network—Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their stakeholders. With more than 358,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world works and lives. Visit us at www.accenture.com....

LL

Mar 14, 2016

Business analytic explained in simple language and real case studies. Short and enjoyable videos. (recommend 1.5x~1.75x view speed)

BK

May 3, 2020

Excellent accumulation of relevant case studies across industries, very well planned modules and interesting project assignments!

By Natalia G

Jun 1, 2016

What a disappointment! The course is supposed to be about data and analytics, but in reality just meaningless company presentation. Some slides would be also helpful rather than watching an employee face.

By Wendy B

Apr 11, 2016

Be careful with this course. You have to get all questions right to pass. So, for one quizz, I spent many days doing different combinations. Is this real learning? I don't think so. I would not recommend for anyone to pay for this specialization.

By WEN-PEI H

May 31, 2016

The course is like advertisement campaign for Accenture. There isn't much real contents.

By Mutaz S

Apr 24, 2016

I think this module does not qualify as a class, it has a lot of promotion material for Accenture, and most of the presentation are very high level and generic. this is good as a trailer for a real class.

Good thing about this class, you get to hear some formal definitions, and some high level layout of analysis process. I liked the Canal+ TV case, but it is still high level.

I wished this class defines more mature process to deal with practical problems.

Again good to hear it, but its not a class per se

By Tom P

Dec 29, 2016

Bad course. More like an advert.

By Maryia M

Jul 10, 2017

The material doesn't have any practical value. One of the two assignments is hypothetical and vague which makes it useless.

By Lei L

Mar 15, 2016

Business analytic explained in simple language and real case studies. Short and enjoyable videos. (recommend 1.5x~1.75x view speed)

By Christian O

Mar 18, 2016

Poor and disappointing.

Most case studies are told superficial. Quantity over quality. The course does not fit in specialization continuity.

Waste of time and money.

By olgakl77

Feb 15, 2017

Very general. I would like to see less, but more detailed examples.

By Taka S

Oct 17, 2016

This is nothing more than marketing materials

By William F

Oct 11, 2016

total mess

By Nino P

May 24, 2019

Honestly, after amazing first two courses in the specialization, this one is a bit of downgrade. The course is mostly stories of real business cases and the application of business analytics. I personally would prefer more R scrips and actual analysis to be done. But the whole specialization in amazing and worth it. I'm really thankful that I could learn from ESSEC and ACCENTURE. I'd give 10/5 for the specialization if I could.

By The S f D

Mar 8, 2020

I saw some bad reviews for this, the third part of the excellent (IMHO) Business Analytics course. I thought it was quite interesting to see and hear the Accenture leadership. I liked the cases they gave and the language they used to describe those solutions. These learnings help me talk to my colleagues in a more 'business focussed' way.

By Leonardo C A

Aug 17, 2020

It is a great course, with a lot of good examples of Analytics case study. However I am a bit disappointed with its depth in the subject, since all cases are explained in a high level, so it feels like it is missing some concrete informations. Also, the peer-graded assessment doesn't seem to be perfectly aligned with the content of the course.

By Frank

Jun 2, 2021

Excellent continuation of the courses: introduction into busness analytics and marketing analytics. You will be exposed to many different domains and see how business analytics can help solving real world problems. I worked for many years on IoT and digital transformation and even while the course is a few years old these case studies are still relevant. That said the course could use a refresher. Nowadays the term digital transformation is often used to describe some of the approaches and challenges.

By BIDHI K

May 4, 2020

Excellent accumulation of relevant case studies across industries, very well planned modules and interesting project assignments!

By Blaine B

Oct 27, 2017

This is a good course that focuses on communicating ideas which is often a weak spot for business professionals.

By 武利鑫

Jun 14, 2016

To be honesty ,I learned something new and the teachers give me some different new idea ,that's very good .

By Camilo E S C

Jul 10, 2020

Such an exiting journey to the digital consultancy world

By JEEWESH K J

Oct 16, 2017

Great course for becoming a data scientist

By Sharmistha G

May 3, 2017

Very helpful.. Thank you Coursera

By OGALA W I

May 30, 2016

Rigorous but awesome

By Manoj K

Mar 10, 2016

awesome ideas...

By Rahul H

Jul 11, 2020

Well Explained.

By carol

Mar 17, 2016

An interesting brief overview of how data analytics can be applied to various business and companies. It is not very in-depth but offers some good ideals if you are particularly interested in some of the industries on how they utilize data anaytics. For me the example of Bank of Ireland and healthcare sectors are the most interesting and inspiring cases.

