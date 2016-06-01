LL
Mar 14, 2016
Business analytic explained in simple language and real case studies. Short and enjoyable videos. (recommend 1.5x~1.75x view speed)
BK
May 3, 2020
Excellent accumulation of relevant case studies across industries, very well planned modules and interesting project assignments!
By Natalia G•
Jun 1, 2016
What a disappointment! The course is supposed to be about data and analytics, but in reality just meaningless company presentation. Some slides would be also helpful rather than watching an employee face.
By Wendy B•
Apr 11, 2016
Be careful with this course. You have to get all questions right to pass. So, for one quizz, I spent many days doing different combinations. Is this real learning? I don't think so. I would not recommend for anyone to pay for this specialization.
By WEN-PEI H•
May 31, 2016
The course is like advertisement campaign for Accenture. There isn't much real contents.
By Mutaz S•
Apr 24, 2016
I think this module does not qualify as a class, it has a lot of promotion material for Accenture, and most of the presentation are very high level and generic. this is good as a trailer for a real class.
Good thing about this class, you get to hear some formal definitions, and some high level layout of analysis process. I liked the Canal+ TV case, but it is still high level.
I wished this class defines more mature process to deal with practical problems.
Again good to hear it, but its not a class per se
By Tom P•
Dec 29, 2016
Bad course. More like an advert.
By Maryia M•
Jul 10, 2017
The material doesn't have any practical value. One of the two assignments is hypothetical and vague which makes it useless.
By Lei L•
Mar 15, 2016
By Christian O•
Mar 18, 2016
Poor and disappointing.
Most case studies are told superficial. Quantity over quality. The course does not fit in specialization continuity.
Waste of time and money.
By olgakl77•
Feb 15, 2017
Very general. I would like to see less, but more detailed examples.
By Taka S•
Oct 17, 2016
This is nothing more than marketing materials
By William F•
Oct 11, 2016
total mess
By Nino P•
May 24, 2019
Honestly, after amazing first two courses in the specialization, this one is a bit of downgrade. The course is mostly stories of real business cases and the application of business analytics. I personally would prefer more R scrips and actual analysis to be done. But the whole specialization in amazing and worth it. I'm really thankful that I could learn from ESSEC and ACCENTURE. I'd give 10/5 for the specialization if I could.
By The S f D•
Mar 8, 2020
I saw some bad reviews for this, the third part of the excellent (IMHO) Business Analytics course. I thought it was quite interesting to see and hear the Accenture leadership. I liked the cases they gave and the language they used to describe those solutions. These learnings help me talk to my colleagues in a more 'business focussed' way.
By Leonardo C A•
Aug 17, 2020
It is a great course, with a lot of good examples of Analytics case study. However I am a bit disappointed with its depth in the subject, since all cases are explained in a high level, so it feels like it is missing some concrete informations. Also, the peer-graded assessment doesn't seem to be perfectly aligned with the content of the course.
By Frank•
Jun 2, 2021
Excellent continuation of the courses: introduction into busness analytics and marketing analytics. You will be exposed to many different domains and see how business analytics can help solving real world problems. I worked for many years on IoT and digital transformation and even while the course is a few years old these case studies are still relevant. That said the course could use a refresher. Nowadays the term digital transformation is often used to describe some of the approaches and challenges.
By BIDHI K•
May 4, 2020
By Blaine B•
Oct 27, 2017
This is a good course that focuses on communicating ideas which is often a weak spot for business professionals.
By 武利鑫•
Jun 14, 2016
To be honesty ,I learned something new and the teachers give me some different new idea ,that's very good .
By Camilo E S C•
Jul 10, 2020
Such an exiting journey to the digital consultancy world
By JEEWESH K J•
Oct 16, 2017
Great course for becoming a data scientist
By Sharmistha G•
May 3, 2017
Very helpful.. Thank you Coursera
By OGALA W I•
May 30, 2016
Rigorous but awesome
By Manoj K•
Mar 10, 2016
awesome ideas...
By Rahul H•
Jul 11, 2020
Well Explained.
By carol•
Mar 17, 2016
An interesting brief overview of how data analytics can be applied to various business and companies. It is not very in-depth but offers some good ideals if you are particularly interested in some of the industries on how they utilize data anaytics. For me the example of Bank of Ireland and healthcare sectors are the most interesting and inspiring cases.