Що більше штучний інтелект і машинне навчання використовуються в корпоративних середовищах, то нагальнішою стає потреба розробити принципи відповідального ставлення до них. Однак говорити про принципи відповідального використання штучного інтелекту легше, ніж застосовувати їх на практиці. Цей курс допоможе вам дізнатись, як запровадити відповідальну роботу зі штучним інтелектом у вашій організації.
Responsible AI: Applying AI Principles with GC - Yкраїнська
Taught in Ukrainian
Course
Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
What you'll learn
Пояснювати, на чому ґрунтується бізнес-модель відповідального використання ШІ.
Визначати основні етичні аспекти використання ШІ за допомогою найефективніших методів виявлення проблем.
Описувати, як Google успішно розробив принципи AI, впровадивши їх у практику, та користь від цего.
Розробляти структуру впровадження відповідальної роботи зі штучним інтелектом у вашій організації.
Details to know
December 2023
1 quiz
Earn a career certificate
There are 7 modules in this course
У цьому модулі ви дізнаєтеся про вплив технологій штучного інтелекту й розглянете підхід Google до їх відповідального використання. Крім того, ви ознайомитеся з принципами Google щодо ШІ.
What's included
3 videos
У цьому модулі ви дізнаєтесь, як створити бізнес-модель відповідального використання штучного інтелекту (на основі звіту "The Business Case for Ethics by Design" від аналітичного центру Economist Intelligence Unit).
What's included
2 videos
У цьому модулі ви дізнаєтеся про важливі етичні дилеми й розглянете, як нові технології, зокрема генеративний ШІ, можуть висвітлити етичні проблеми, що потребують вирішення.
What's included
2 videos
У цьому модулі ви дізнаєтесь, як було розроблено принципи Google щодо ШІ, а також розглянете етичні цілі кожного з них.
What's included
3 videos
У цьому модулі ви дізнаєтеся про практичне застосування відповідального підходу до штучного інтелекту, а також розглянете, як реалізувати принципи ШІ й перевірити їх роботу.
What's included
3 videos
У цьому модулі ви дізнаєтесь, як виявляти можливі етичні проблеми і які запитання можуть допомогти вам критично оцінити потенційну користь і шкоду в конкретному сценарії застосування.
What's included
3 videos
У цьому модулі ви дізнаєтесь, які наступні кроки чекають на вас на шляху до відповідального використання ШІ, а також ознайомитеся з деякими корисними ресурсами.
What's included
1 video1 reading1 quiz
Instructor
Offered by
