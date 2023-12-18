Google Cloud
Responsible AI: Applying AI Principles with GC - Yкраїнська
Google Cloud

Responsible AI: Applying AI Principles with GC - Yкраїнська

Taught in Ukrainian

Course

Beginner level
No prior experience required
1 hour to complete
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Пояснювати, на чому ґрунтується бізнес-модель відповідального використання ШІ.

  • Визначати основні етичні аспекти використання ШІ за допомогою найефективніших методів виявлення проблем.

  • Описувати, як Google успішно розробив принципи AI, впровадивши їх у практику, та користь від цего.

  • Розробляти структуру впровадження відповідальної роботи зі штучним інтелектом у вашій організації.

Details to know

Recently updated!

December 2023

Assessments

1 quiz

There are 7 modules in this course

У цьому модулі ви дізнаєтеся про вплив технологій штучного інтелекту й розглянете підхід Google до їх відповідального використання. Крім того, ви ознайомитеся з принципами Google щодо ШІ.

What's included

3 videos

У цьому модулі ви дізнаєтесь, як створити бізнес-модель відповідального використання штучного інтелекту (на основі звіту "The Business Case for Ethics by Design" від аналітичного центру Economist Intelligence Unit).

What's included

2 videos

У цьому модулі ви дізнаєтеся про важливі етичні дилеми й розглянете, як нові технології, зокрема генеративний ШІ, можуть висвітлити етичні проблеми, що потребують вирішення.

What's included

2 videos

У цьому модулі ви дізнаєтесь, як було розроблено принципи Google щодо ШІ, а також розглянете етичні цілі кожного з них.

What's included

3 videos

У цьому модулі ви дізнаєтеся про практичне застосування відповідального підходу до штучного інтелекту, а також розглянете, як реалізувати принципи ШІ й перевірити їх роботу.

What's included

3 videos

У цьому модулі ви дізнаєтесь, як виявляти можливі етичні проблеми і які запитання можуть допомогти вам критично оцінити потенційну користь і шкоду в конкретному сценарії застосування.

What's included

3 videos

У цьому модулі ви дізнаєтесь, які наступні кроки чекають на вас на шляху до відповідального використання ШІ, а також ознайомитеся з деякими корисними ресурсами.

What's included

1 video1 reading1 quiz

Instructor

Google Cloud Training
Google Cloud
1,308 Courses2,505,419 learners

Offered by

Google Cloud

