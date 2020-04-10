本课程讲述C#的全部语法，学习如何使用C#编写控制台程序。内容涉及数组、方法、类与对象等知识。课程同时讲述面向对象的编程思想，学习如何使用类和对象构建程序。课程同时也会简单讨论 .NET的架构和简单的数据结构和算法。
This course is part of the .Net平台下的软件开发技术 Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Offered by
Xi'an Jiaotong University
Xi'an Jiaotong University is one of the oldest institutions of higher learning in China. Founded in Shanghai in 1896 as Nanyang Public, it was renamed Jiaotong University in 1921. In 1956, at the direction of the State Council, the university was moved to Xi’an, an important historical city, and renamed Xi'an Jiaotong University (XJTU). Now, XJTU is a comprehensive research university offering programs in ten areas—science, engineering, medicine, economics, management, humanities, art, law, philosophy and education. XJTU features 26 schools, 8 undergraduate residential colleges, 12 teaching hospitals, and serves about 30,000 full-time students, including over 14,600 graduate students.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
数组
讲述C#的数组的基本概念和使用方法。
方法（函数）
本模块详细讨论方法的声明，定义。方法的调用，和方法的参数传递。
类与面向对象的编程
类的定义，创建与析构；类成员的访问控制。
类的继承与多态
类的继承；多态；接口。
Reviews
- 5 stars87.50%
- 3 stars12.50%
TOP REVIEWS FROM C#高级编程
Easy to learn. Easy to Read. It is helpful to study C#. Thank for your assistance!
About the .Net平台下的软件开发技术 Specialization
本专项课程向所有希望成为.Net程序员的学习者介绍.Net平台下的软件开发技术。课程从计算机基础知识入手，不需要先修课程。也就是说，无论你目前从事何种行业、有什么样的专业背景，都能快速理解课程内容。我们从零起点开始，首先向你介绍计算机的基础知识；之后，将系统介绍C#程序设计的方法和技巧，帮你实现“从入门到提高、到实用”的进阶。C#是微软公司专门为.Net平台创建的一门程序设计语言，可以访问强大的.NET框架类库，特别适合于有大量需求的应用程序开发任务，尤其是企业应用程序、基于Web的应用程序和移动式应用程序。为了帮助你真正具备各类应用程序开发能力，在介绍完C#编程方法之后，本专项课程还系统讲述了SQL Server数据库技术、基于.Net的Web开发技术。借助配套的在线编程测试，可以有效训练和提升你的实际编程序水平。最后，通过与微软亚洲研究院联合开设的结业实训项目，帮助你具备.Net应用程序开发和Web应用程序开发的基本能力。
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.