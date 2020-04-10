About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 6 in the
.Net平台下的软件开发技术 Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 37 hours to complete
Chinese (Simplified)
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 6 in the
.Net平台下的软件开发技术 Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 37 hours to complete
Chinese (Simplified)

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Xi'an Jiaotong University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

9 hours to complete

数组

9 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 74 min), 6 readings, 8 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

8 hours to complete

方法（函数）

8 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 127 min), 9 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

7 hours to complete

类与面向对象的编程

7 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 161 min), 5 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

10 hours to complete

类的继承与多态

10 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 238 min), 8 readings, 5 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM C#高级编程

View all reviews

About the .Net平台下的软件开发技术 Specialization

.Net平台下的软件开发技术

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder