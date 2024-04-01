多くの IT 組織では、アジリティを求める開発者と、安定性を重視する運用担当者の間で、インセンティブが調整されていません。サイト信頼性エンジニアリング（SRE）は、Google が開発と運用の間のインセンティブを調整し、ミッション クリティカルな本番環境サポートを行う方法です。SRE の文化的および技術的手法を導入することで、ビジネスと IT の連携を改善できます。このコースでは、Google の SRE の主な手法を紹介し、SRE の組織的な導入を成功させるうえで IT リーダーとビジネス リーダーが果たす重要な役割について説明します。
Developing a Google SRE Culture - 日本語版
DevOps の理念に対する Google の見解、および DevOps と SRE の関係について説明する
SRE が IT 運用にもたらす可能性がある価値について説明する
SRE における Google の技術的基盤と文化的基盤を明確に把握する
SRE の導入における組織の成熟度レベルを評価する
April 2024
7 assignments
このモジュールでは、コースの概要を示します。このコースが、SRE の文化を導入したいと考えている IT リーダーおよびビジネス リーダーにとって有益である理由と、各モジュールで取り上げるトピックについて説明します。
1 video2 readings1 assignment
このモジュールでは、DevOps の理念の構成要素、サイト信頼性エンジニアリングが存在するようになった理由、組織内で SRE を実践できる人と実践すべき人について説明します。
2 videos1 reading1 assignment
このモジュールでは、組織にとっての SRE の価値に加えて、組織のサイロを減らすことと、失敗を普通のこととして受け入れることに関連する技術的基盤および文化的基盤について解説します。トピックには、誰も責めない事後分析、サービスレベル目標（SLO）、エラー バジェットという SRE の技術的手法と、責任を追及しないこと、心理的安全性、統一されたビジョン、コラボレーションとコミュニケーション、知識の共有という SRE の文化的手法が含まれます。
6 videos1 reading1 assignment
継続的な段階的テストと自動化は、SRE の文化で非常に重要です。このモジュールでは、継続的インテグレーション、継続的デリバリー、カナリア手法という SRE の技術的概念について解説します。これらの概念は、DevOps の柱「段階的に変更を実装すること」に関連しています。トイルと自動化の概念とともに、今年の作業を自動化する考え方について説明します。さらに、デザイン思考、プロトタイピング、変化を通じてチームをサポートする方法という SRE の文化的手法についても説明します。
5 videos1 reading1 assignment
このモジュールでは、測定全般に関する SRE の手法、具体的には、信頼性とトイル、モニタリングの概念について説明します。また、目標設定、透明性、データドリブンの意思決定という文化的基盤についても解説します。
3 videos1 reading1 assignment
このモジュールでは、SRE の原則、手法、文化を導入するうえでの自分の組織の成熟度と準備度を評価して把握する方法について説明します。また、新しい SRE を雇用する際に求めるべきスキルの種類と、現在の従業員のスキルアップ方法についても説明します。最後に、SRE 組織の立ち上げについて考え始める際のアドバイスを提供し、SRE への取り組みを続けるなかで Google Cloud プロフェッショナル サービスのチームから得られる追加のサポートについてお知らせします。
5 videos1 reading1 assignment
この総合的な理解度チェックで、Google の SRE の技術的手法と文化的手法の全体的な理解度を確認しましょう。正解率 80% 以上で合格となります。コース修了証明書を受け取るには、この理解度チェックに合格する必要があります。
2 readings1 assignment
