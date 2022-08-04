빅 데이터, 인공 지능, 머신 러닝, 자율 주행차, 챗봇 등의 용어는 이제 전문적인 법률 및 정치 용어가 되었습니다. 우리는 매일 일상 속에서 신흥 기술과 기술 발전을 마주하고 있고 앞으로도 그럴 것입니다. 온라인에서 물건을 사거나, 선거에 참여하거나, 전 세계 친구들과 채팅을 하는 것도 이에 해당합니다. 기술은 우리 곁에 있고 계속 우리와 함께 할 것입니다. 그러나 이러한 신기술은 편리한 만큼 사회에 충격을 주고 법적 및 정치적 문제를 야기합니다. 이러한 디지털 거버넌스의 과제가 본 온라인 공개 수업(MOOC)의 핵심입니다.
디지털 거버넌스Erasmus University Rotterdam
Korean
디지털 거버넌스 온라인 공개 수업에 오신 것을 환영합니다.
디지털 시대의 법 소개
전자 민주주의
행정 자동화
