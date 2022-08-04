About this Course

Beginner Level

사전 지식 불필요.

법률, 정치 및 디지털 거버넌스에 대한 관심.

Approx. 27 hours to complete
Korean
Beginner Level

사전 지식 불필요.

법률, 정치 및 디지털 거버넌스에 대한 관심.

Approx. 27 hours to complete
Korean

Erasmus University Rotterdam

University of Leeds

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week1
Week 1
14 minutes to complete

디지털 거버넌스 온라인 공개 수업에 오신 것을 환영합니다.

14 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 4 min)
Week2
Week 2
2 hours to complete

디지털 시대의 법 소개

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 33 min), 1 reading
Week3
Week 3
4 hours to complete

전자 민주주의

4 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 20 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week4
Week 4
3 hours to complete

행정 자동화

3 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 38 min), 3 readings

