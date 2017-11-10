DA
Jun 4, 2020
This course was essential to review structures and to practice writing. It is a wonderful opportunity to people who already have an intermediate level of French and want to brush up the language.
KU
May 31, 2020
Merci ! Grâce à vous le confinement était plus facile à supporter !\n\nJe suis très contente d'être avec vous pendant six semaines.\n\nBonne chance à tous !\n\nKrystyna Urbańska, Pologne
By kouassi n c•
Nov 10, 2017
un très bon cours je suis moi-même issue d'un pays francophone mais j'ai été très heureuse de suivre cet enseignement tout est bien détaillé et expliqué je le recommande.
By Sagar•
Aug 21, 2017
This course was a brilliant refresher into the B1 and B2 levels of the French language. I recommend this course to anyone who is looking at improving their French!
By Mai V T T•
Mar 1, 2017
Very useful and well designed! Even for students at level A2 like me, the course is really effective! Thank the contributing team very much for your great work!
By Alicia P•
Nov 12, 2018
Es un curso muy bien estructurado y que avanza rápido, de manera que no aburre con repeticiones innecesarias. A pesar de que esté enfocado en estudiar en Francia, es adecuado para aprender francés con cualquier otro objetivo, dado que repasa mucha gramática. Aporta además muchos conocimientos sobre la cultura francesa, que favorecen la inmersión en la lengua y hacen más ameno el proceso de aprendizaje. Lo recomiendo al 100%.
By Loïs C•
May 9, 2020
Excellent refresher. The tests were challenging and the production value of the videos was top notch. I’d love to see more efforts, perhaps a C level course from this faculty.
By Katja J•
Mar 10, 2019
very good and helpful to advance your french! For the grammar part, a pdf manual with explanations in addition to the videos would sometimes be helpful - but you can obviously also find it online.
By Elena•
Sep 23, 2019
I didn't find this course very practical. Grammatical patterns often didn't include the answers for the quizzes, the videos very shallow and a bit mixed up. The purpose of some of the tasks was not even understandable, another minus is the social aspect absence. I wish the course contained some kind of tan interactive platform and really helped people from other countries work and study together. Maybe creating a code for WhatsApp group, as forums are dead, neither I received a single notification on a new response posted, no speaking tasks.
By Adina G•
Feb 20, 2019
It was an incredible course, I enjoyed every minute of it and every homework and I must say I learned more about the life in France that I had done in my 12 years of studying French in school. I trully recommend it! :)
By MARIANA Y B P•
Feb 21, 2019
The course is complete and has a concern about bringing the students to the real situations and contexts while connecting them to the arts and cultural background in France. I wish it went deeper in the grammar (in terms of discussing more the topics of the week), specifically the lesson about the pronouns, but it was great.
By Jacqueline N•
May 6, 2019
Excellent way to acquire and improve new language skills through web based digital learning and what's even awesome is that you can apply for financial aid to take the course and once you've been approved it is wonderful and happy learning. Thank you Coursera Team and partners for making this possible.
By Diego A•
Jun 5, 2020
By Ezequiel V T•
May 26, 2020
Ce cours offre beaucoup de nombreuses ressources audiovisuelles et dispose de professeurs très sympas. Le concept de corriger aux autres étudiants crée un climat de coopération.
By Moya•
Jan 15, 2019
It's a full french class. The instructors clearly explained the culture, vocabulary, grammar and pronunciation. I learn more than just a language from this class! Merci beaucoup!
By Giulia D•
May 9, 2020
Me ha encantado. Ha sido mi proyecto durante el confinamiento en Madrid. Muy ameno, variado y bien explicado. Me ha ayudado a recuperar mi francés oxidado. Lo recomiendo 100%. ¡Enhorabuena a los profesores y organizadores!
By Ricardo R C C•
Apr 3, 2018
Es un curso muy completo, que aparte de enseñarte la lengua francesa te habla sobre como es estar dentro de la universidad en francia desde varios aspectos como tu llegada, vivienda, clases,...
By Fotios C•
May 14, 2019
Fantastic course! Very well structured, very good videos, excellent teachers! The quizzes and the assignments are very helpful in order to advance the knowledge of the language.
By Mamen S•
Feb 24, 2019
Je suis hereuse d'avoir fini cet course. Il a été magnifique. Merci beaucoup!
By Yasin T•
Jan 15, 2019
It is a very useful course, especially for the people who want to move to France for the studies. You can find many practical information and get exposure to the real life language use.
By benmaamar h•
Feb 12, 2021
Merci à tous les enseignants pour toutes les informations précieuses et la méthode de valeur utilisée pour présenter le cours, et merci également aux successeurs du coursera.
By Hsueh h•
Oct 22, 2019
J’aimerais beaucoup ce cours qu‘ils sont complètement différent que des autres cours Français sont très interessant,j’ai bien appris dans ce cours
Merci les profs
By Dr S G•
May 1, 2020
Un cours intéressant et soigneusement planifié dont j'ai profité énormément. J'éprouve un véritable désir d'aller en France pour explorer les repas gastronomiques. J'ai bien aimé les informations relatives à la pronunciation, la grammaire et la culture en France. L'enseignement par les trois professeurs était passionannt.
Un grand "merci"!
By Evelyn D•
Jun 26, 2020
Overall this is an excellent course which will allow you to improve your listening, reading and writing skills. The use of french videos/film clips is well dispersed throughout the course, while the selected films are cult classics in France. There is a bit too much grammar. In this I mean that they cram so much grammar in it becomes difficult to remember how to use it and when. The other difficulty are the peer reviews. It is difficult to know where you could improve based on most people's feedback. Abstract statements such as 'grammer could be improved' do not provide much direction especially when you have gotten a native french speaker to review your work and they spot limited problems!
By Libia M C•
Jun 6, 2019
Me ha encantado hacerlo. Después de vivir en Francia 8 años olvidas la gramática y me ha ayudado mucho a ponerme al día. Lo recomiendo un cien por cien.
By Yan L•
Feb 14, 2019
Meilleurs courses de la langue française que j'ai jamais eu. Merci beaucoup!