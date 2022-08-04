This course is for those who are passionate about helping people find jobs aligned with their skills and interests so they can earn a living through fulfilling work. This first course in the Career Coach and Navigator Professional Certificate will provide foundational knowledge of the Career Navigator and Coach roles, and introduce relationship management and human-centered coaching and navigating.
This course is part of the Goodwill® Career Coach and Navigator Professional Certificate
Offered By
About this Course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
High school diploma or GED, a passion to help people, basic computer skills and internet navigation experience
Approx. 16 hours to complete
English
Skills you will gain
- Crisis Intervention
- establishing trust
- establish coaching agreements
- Human-centered coaching
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
High school diploma or GED, a passion to help people, basic computer skills and internet navigation experience
Approx. 16 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
4 hours to complete
Introduction to Career Coaching and Navigating
4 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 58 min), 4 readings, 3 quizzes
3 hours to complete
Theories Behind Career Coaching and Navigating
3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 49 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
4 hours to complete
Module 3: Client Relationship Management
4 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 61 min), 6 readings, 3 quizzes
5 hours to complete
Module 4: Human-Centered Navigating and Coaching
5 hours to complete
17 videos (Total 69 min), 6 readings, 4 quizzes
About the Goodwill® Career Coach and Navigator Professional Certificate
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Certificate?
What is the refund policy?
Who is this program for?
What background knowledge is necessary?
What does a career navigator do?
Is this course completely online?
Which jobs does this program prepare for?
Do I need to take the courses in a specific order?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.