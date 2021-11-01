This introductory course, aimed at first-semester MBA students, allows learners to gain a comprehensive understanding of the fundamentals of marketing through the lens of the 4Ps.
Fundamentals of Marketing
Taught in English
Course
21 quizzes, 1 assignment
There are 5 modules in this course
Let's take a closer look at what marketing is, what activities it entails, and how to work with markets and STP (segmentation, targeting and positioning).
After taking a holistic approach to the marketing mix, we'll dive deeper into the product aspect of the mix as well as some of its most common tools.
In this module, we'll take a closer look at the price aspect of the marketing mix, as well as some pricing tools and strategies.
Between online and offline channels, in this module we'll deep-dive on the place aspect of the marketing mix, as well as the shopper trip and some channel strategies.
In this last module, we'll look into promotion, promotional strategies, and wrap-up the course with a final assignment!
