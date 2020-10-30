By Кристина К•
Oct 30, 2020
This course has problems with assignments. I am confident in the answers, they write that it is wrong. Then you choose, the answers are the other way around and are still wrong.
By 玲小•
Nov 27, 2021
练习题很多，课文很好，很有用
By Seraphina L•
Jul 15, 2020
I find this course requiring too much workaround due to the faulty quizzes. I took my first week first quiz, which was a multiple choice quiz with two choices, and found out the quiz rejects correct answer. You can try as many times as possible, and will have the same result: it rejects correct answers. You can look for help in the forum, and find out (at the time I am writing this) this problem dated as far back as 9 months ago.
By Thomas L•
Apr 16, 2021
The course content is good, but the quiz are poorly made with a lot of mistakes in the answers registered as correct. Students have to guess when to include or not include punctuation when writing answers to get good grades. This makes this otherwise good course unusable. Please fix it.
By Onur T•
Sep 15, 2021
Course has bugs in everywhere. Exams are full of bugs. It doesn't accept neither A nor B. How can i pass the exam if all the answers are wrong? It is the first time I have ever seen a course something like that.
By federico p•
Sep 10, 2021
i had a lot of problem with the course as well i am actually not able to complete the assignment due to a problem and a bug with the software
By Haman F•
Aug 21, 2021
SOOO bad dears , a lot of technical problems
By Oscar P•
May 2, 2020
第一周的考试 答对了也没用. 看似没人管理. 不要浪费你的时间找另外一个course.
By Luis G G•
May 6, 2022
Awful course