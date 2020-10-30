Chevron Left
《中级汉语(商务篇)》慕课是为汉语水平达到HSK三级的外国留学生制作的汉语学习慕课。它以汉语语言知识和交际技能为主要教学内容，培养留学生在一般工作情景和真实商务情境中运用汉语进行交际的能力，将生活汉语与商务汉语有机融合，情境设计贴近飞速发展的科技和商务生活，能同时满足留学生日常生活、学习和工作的需求。语法内容涵盖了HSK 三、四、五级考纲中的所有语法重点及要点；语料新鲜而实用，以HSK三、四、五级词汇为主。学习结束后汉语能达到HSK四、五级的水平，并兼具生活和基本商务交际语言技能。 The MOOC of Intermediate Business Chinese is designed for the Chinese language learners who have reached HSK level 3. The MOOC presents lively, authentic, and up-to-date dialogues for daily conversations and business communications. The contents integrate trendy technologies with real-life situations that can be applied to everyday lives, language classrooms, and working places. The course also covers all the key grammar points and patterns in HSK level 3-5. Students are expected to reach HSK level 4-5 when they complete the course and be able to effectively communicate in daily lives and professional settings from intermediate-mid to advanced-low levels....
By Кристина К

Oct 30, 2020

This course has problems with assignments. I am confident in the answers, they write that it is wrong. Then you choose, the answers are the other way around and are still wrong.

By 玲小

Nov 27, 2021

练习题很多，课文很好，很有用

By Seraphina L

Jul 15, 2020

I find this course requiring too much workaround due to the faulty quizzes. I took my first week first quiz, which was a multiple choice quiz with two choices, and found out the quiz rejects correct answer. You can try as many times as possible, and will have the same result: it rejects correct answers. You can look for help in the forum, and find out (at the time I am writing this) this problem dated as far back as 9 months ago.

By Thomas L

Apr 16, 2021

The course content is good, but the quiz are poorly made with a lot of mistakes in the answers registered as correct. Students have to guess when to include or not include punctuation when writing answers to get good grades. This makes this otherwise good course unusable. Please fix it.

By Onur T

Sep 15, 2021

Course has bugs in everywhere. Exams are full of bugs. It doesn't accept neither A nor B. How can i pass the exam if all the answers are wrong? It is the first time I have ever seen a course something like that.

By federico p

Sep 10, 2021

i​ had a lot of problem with the course as well i am actually not able to complete the assignment due to a problem and a bug with the software

By Haman F

Aug 21, 2021

SOOO bad dears , a lot of technical problems

By Oscar P

May 2, 2020

第一周的考试 答对了也没用. 看似没人管理. 不要浪费你的时间找另外一个course.

By Luis G G

May 6, 2022

Awful course

