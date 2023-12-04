Google Cloud
Introduction to AI and Machine Learning on GC - 繁體中文
What you'll learn

  • 識別 Google Cloud 提供的「從資料到 AI」技術和工具。

  • 在應用程式中使用生成式 AI 功能。

  • 選擇合適的選項，在 Google Cloud 中開發 AI 專案。

  • 使用 Vertex AI 由始至終建構機器學習模型。

There are 6 modules in this course

本單元的內容為課程目標之一，會協助學員瞭解各項 Google Cloud AI 開發工具，並從中挑選出最合適的選項。本課程的架構是以 Google Cloud 的三層式 AI 架構為基礎，單元中也會簡要介紹課程架構。

本單元著重介紹 AI 基礎，包括運算和儲存空間等雲端基礎架構，並說明 Google Cloud 中主要的資料和 AI 開發產品，最後示範如何運用 BigQuery ML 建構機器學習模型，協助您從資料轉移至 AI。

本單元介紹在 Google Cloud 中開發機器學習專案的多種選項，包括現成解決方案 (如預先訓練的 API)、無需程式碼或僅需少量程式碼的解決方案 (如 AutoML)，以及以程式碼為基礎的解決方案 (例如自訂訓練)。本單元也比較這些選項的優缺點，協助您選擇最合適的開發工具。

本單元逐步介紹機器學習的工作流程，內容涵蓋資料準備、模型開發以及透過 Vertex AI 提供模型。本單元也說明如何運用 Vertex AI Pipelines 將工作流程轉換為自動化管線。

本單元介紹生成式 AI、AI 最新進展，以及背後的技術：大型語言模型 (LLM)，並說明 Google Cloud 中的各種生成式 AI 開發工具 (例如 Generative AI Studio 和 Model Garden)，最後探討 AI 解決方案和嵌入式的生成式 AI 功能。

本單元介紹最重要的概念、工具、技術和產品，概略說明整個課程內容。

