本系列課程從零開始，教授一般認為最適合初學者的程式語言「Python」，目標是讓大家在完成本課程之後，一方面獲得程式設計與運算思維的基本概念，一方面也能獨立寫出能解決運算問題的程式。本課程和一般程式設計課程最不同的地方，在於它是以解決商管領域的運算問題為導向，因此課程不會只含有質因數分解、紅球白球排列組合、三角不等式、萬年曆、數字排序等傳統程式設計課程的範例與作業，而是包含了生產、物流、存貨、投資、定價等問題，讓大家在學會程式設計的同時，也直接體會程式設計與資訊技術在商管領域的各種應用。
C01 類別與物件
C02 用matplotlib 繪製統計圖
C03 程式演算在經濟學的應用
C04 用 tkInter 做視窗程式設計
It's very practical. The teacher expressed knowledge with clear and logic flow.
If you want to learn something fundamental or meaningful, this course is the best choice.
好棒的课程！每一周都能够学到新的知识。老师上课特别认真。我最喜欢的是第三周，编程计算与经济学的的关联。另外，第二周学到的作图，一些知识点我已经在工作中运用了。非常期待老师今后能把前沿知识再次介绍给我们。再一次感谢老师！
