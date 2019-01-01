Introduction to Complexity Science
Available now
Introduction to Forensic Science
Available now
Beauty, Form & Function: An Exploration of Symmetry
Available now
Young and research-intensive, Nanyang Technological University (NTU Singapore) is ranked 13th globally. It is also placed 1st amongst the world’s best young universities. NTU has about 33,000 students in the colleges of engineering, science, business, education, humanities, arts, social sciences. Its medical school is set up jointly with Imperial College London. A melting pot of international award-winning scientists, young talents and eminent global partners, NTU is also home to several world-class research institutes that builds on its strengths in interdisciplinary research.
Introduction to Complexity Science
Available now
Introduction to Forensic Science
Available now
Beauty, Form & Function: An Exploration of Symmetry
Available now