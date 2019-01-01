Nanyang Technological University, Singapore Logo

Young and research-intensive, Nanyang Technological University (NTU Singapore) is ranked 13th globally. It is also placed 1st amongst the world’s best young universities. NTU has about 33,000 students in the colleges of engineering, science, business, education, humanities, arts, social sciences. Its medical school is set up jointly with Imperial College London. A melting pot of international award-winning scientists, young talents and eminent global partners, NTU is also home to several world-class research institutes that builds on its strengths in interdisciplinary research.

Caroline Koh

Caroline Koh

Associate Professor
Psychology and Child & Human Development
Cheong Siew Ann

Cheong Siew Ann

Associate Professor
Division of Physics & Applied Physics
Jiang Shuo

Jiang Shuo

Project Officer of Materials Science & Engineering
School of Materials Science & Engineering
Roderick Bates

Roderick Bates

Associate Professor
Division of Chemistry & Biological Chemistry | School of Physical & Mathematical Sciences
Stefanie Chye

Stefanie Chye

Assistant Professor
Psychology and Child & Human Development
Tan Chee Soon

Tan Chee Soon

Lecturer
Psychology and Child & Human Development
Tim White

Tim White

Professor of Materials Science
School of Materials Science & Engineering
Yvonne Seng

Yvonne Seng

Lecturer
Psychology and Child & Human Development
