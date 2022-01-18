Data Visualization using dplyr and ggplot2 in R
Understand the use of tidyverse, the dplyr and the ggplot2 package
Manipulate the gapminder dataset using different dplyr verbs
Create different plots from the results of dplyr verbs using ggplot2
Welcome to this project-based course Data Visualization using ggplot2 and dplyr in R. In this project, you will learn how to manipulate data with the dplyr package and create beautiful plots using the ggplot2 package in R. By the end of this 2-hour long project, you will understand how to use different dplyr verbs such as the select verb, filter verb, arrange verb, mutate verb, summarize verb, and the group_by verb to manipulate the gapminder dataset. You will also learn how to use the ggplot2 package to render beautiful plots from the data returned from using the dplyr verbs. Note that this is a follow-up to the project on Data Manipulation with dplyr in R. I recommend that you take the Data Manipulation with dplyr in R project before taking this project. This will give you better experience working on this project.
Data Manipulation
R Programming
Ggplot2
dplyr
Data Visualization (DataViz)
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Import packages & dataset
Scatterplots
Additional Aesthetics: Color & Size Aesthetics
Facetting
Visualizing summarized data: Scatterplots
Visualizing summarized data: Line plots
Visualizing summarized data: Bar plots
Visualizing summarized data: Histograms
Visualizing summarized data: Boxplots
