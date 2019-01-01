Using Custom Fields in Looker Explores
Create custom measures based on an existing dimension
Create custom groupings
Adding filters to custom measures
This is a Google Cloud Self-Paced Lab. In this lab, you will learn how to utilize custom fields in Looker Explores queries. Looker provides the ability for non-developer users to create and utilize ad hoc fields for richer data analysis. This is done by creating custom measures, custom dimensions, table calculations and using custom groupings to narrow down data to match specific conditions. Using ad hoc fields gives non-developers the ability to create new fields, as opposed to regular fields, which require that you have development permissions and understand LookML allowing them to have more flexibility in finding data they are looking for independently.
