Build an expense tracker app in Django

In this project, you’ll develop a web app for Rumi Press, a book distribution company, that helps the company manage its distribution expenses. You’ll use Python and Django to build data models, scaffold an application using Django Admin, and create visual reports.
Track book distribution expenses
Increase data security and availability
Customize and automate business processes
Set up your project
Scaffold the admin interface and import data
Migrate data from spreadsheets to Django
Design your report
