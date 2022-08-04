تصويرالبيانات في اكسيل: أنشئ لوحة معلومات تفاعلية
استخدام وظائف Excel (VLOOKUP ، SUMIFS ،SUM) لإعداد البيانات الأولية لإنشاء تقارير
استعمال الأدوات المضمنة (الجداول المحورية ، المخططات ، إلخ) لإنتاج تقارير ديناميكية
هذا المشروع الارشادي "تصوير البيانات في اكسيل: أنشئ لوحة معلومات تفاعلية "، مخصص للأشخاص الذين لديهم معرفة متوسطة المستوى بأداة اكسيل. في هذه الدورة التدريبية التي تستغرق ساعة ونصف، ستتعلم كيفية استخدام الوظائف لانشاء بيانات وتقارير وكذلك ستتمكن من استعمال أدوات مثل الجداول المحوريه والمخططات و سوف تستعمل خاصيات اخرى لإنتاج لوحات معلومات ديناميكية سهلة التحديث
Data Visualization Software
Data Analysis
Microsoft Excel
Data Visualization (DataViz)
تعرف على اكسيل و وظائفه بشكل عام
تعرف على الوظائف لإعداد البيانات الأولية في اكسيل
استعمل الأدوات الموجودة في إكسيل لإنتاج تقارير ديناميكية
مهمة ممارسة اختيارية التقييم
استعمل الخاصية التي ستمكنك من انتاج لوحات معلومات ديناميكية في اكسيل
قم بعرض الجداول التي قمت بإنشائها في اكسيل
مهمة كابستون تطبيقية اختيارية
