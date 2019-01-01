Sapienza University of Rome Logo

Sapienza University of Rome, founded in 1303 by Pope Boniface VIII, is the oldest University in Rome and the largest in Europe. Since its founding over 700 years ago, Sapienza has played an important role in Italian history and has been directly involved in key changes and developments in society, economics and politics. It has contributed to the development of Italian and European science and culture in all areas of knowledge. The main campus, designed by Marcello Piacentini, was opened in 1935. It is situated close to the city centre, and is the largest in Europe - a real city within a city where teaching activities are integrated with libraries and museums as well as comprehensive student services. Faculties and Departments also carry out their activities in decentralized locations in different parts of the city. There are two other university campuses elsewhere in Lazio. Sapienza offers a vast array of courses including degree programmes, PhD courses, one to two year professional courses, and Specialization Schools in many disciplines, run by 63 Departments and 11 Faculties.

Courses and Specializations

Andrea Vitaletti

Andrea Vitaletti

Ph.D. in Computer Science
Computer Science
Daniele Fano

Daniele Fano

Economist, co-author, Understanding Financial Accounts, Oecd
Social Sciences and Economics
Davide Nadali

Davide Nadali

PhD in Near Eastern Archaeology
Emanuel Demetrescu

Emanuel Demetrescu

PhD candidate
Giuseppe De Arcangelis

Giuseppe De Arcangelis

Professor of International Economics
Department of Social Sciences and Economics
Lorenzo Nigro

Lorenzo Nigro

Prof.
Facoltà di Lettere e Filosofia
Paola Buzi

Paola Buzi

Prof.ssa
Dipartimento di Storia Culture Religioni, sezione di Studi Storico-religiosi
Paolo Carafa

Paolo Carafa

Prof.
Paolo Matthiae

Paolo Matthiae

Emeritus Professor of Archaeology
Dipartimento delle Scienze dell'Antichità
