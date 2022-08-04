- Ipv4
- Wireless
- Cloud Computing
- Operating Systems
- Binary Code
- Customer Support
- Linux
- Troubleshooting
- Domain Name System (DNS)
- Network Model
- Powershell
- Linux File Systems
Google IT Support Professional Certificate
This is your path to a career in IT. In this program, you’ll learn in-demand skills that will have you job-ready in less than 6 months. No degree or experience required.
Offered By
What you will learn
Gain skills required to succeed in an entry-level IT job
Learn to perform day-to-day IT support tasks including computer assembly, wireless networking, installing programs, and customer service
Learn how to provide end-to-end customer support, ranging from identifying problems to troubleshooting and debugging
Learn to use systems including Linux, Domain Name Systems, Command-Line Interface, and Binary Code
Skills you will gain
About this Professional Certificate
Applied Learning Project
This program includes over 100 hours of instruction and hundreds of practice-based assessments, which will help you simulate real-world IT support scenarios that are critical for success in the workplace.
The content is highly interactive and exclusively developed by Google employees with decades of experience in IT.
Through a mix of videos, assessments, and hands-on labs, you’ll be introduced to troubleshooting, customer service, networking, operating systems, and security — foundational IT skills required for an entry-level job.
Your skills will include: Network protocols, cloud computing, Windows operating system, Linux command line, systems administration, encryption algorithms and techniques, and more.
Learn concrete skills that top employers are hiring for right now.
There are 5 Courses in this Professional Certificate
Technical Support Fundamentals
The Bits and Bytes of Computer Networking
Operating Systems and You: Becoming a Power User
System Administration and IT Infrastructure Services
