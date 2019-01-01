Tel Aviv University Logo

Tel Aviv University (TAU) is Israel's largest institution of higher learning – with over 30,000 students and more than 125 schools and departments in nine faculties. Global in outlook and impact, it is consistently ranked among the world's top 100 universities, as well as the top 20 institutions in terms of scientific citations. A spirit of openness and innovation is evident in all of TAU's teaching and research activities, breaking down barriers between disciplines, and boldly striving to address the twenty-first century's most pressing challenges.

Professor Yoram Y. Margalioth

Professor
The Buchmann Faculty of Law
Professor Eyal Naveh

General History
General History professor at Tel Aviv University and at the Kibbutzim College of Education
Professor Daniel Chamovitz, Ph.D.

President, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev
Professor Havi Dreifuss, PhD

Professor
Havi Dreifuss is a historian of the Holocaust in Eastern Europe; senior lecturer in the Department of Jewish History at TAU; heads the Center for Research of Holocaust History in Poland, Yad Vashem.
Professor Asher Susser

Senior Research Fellow
Moshe Dayan Center for Middle Eastern and African Studies
