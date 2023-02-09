Professional Development

[Featured image] Master's degree students study in a computer lab, sitting along a long table in front of laptops. One student kneels alongside another and they share a screen.

Master’s Degree Salary Guide (2023)

Learn about the average salaries associate with master's degrees, plus get a list of the highest paying master's degrees.

February 9, 2023

Article · 4 min read

[Featured image] Business degree student sits in a computer lab with a laptop in his lap and is smiling.

Business Degree Salary: 2023 Guide

Learn more about the salary you can expect once you graduate with a business degree.

February 7, 2023

Article · 4 min read

[Featured image] A recent high school graduate sits at a long table in a co-working space on a laptop researching his career options.

What to Do if You Can't Afford College (Even With Financial Aid)

Learn about your options if college feels like too big of an investment for your budget right now.

February 7, 2023

Article · 7 min read

[Featured image] A person in a purple shirt with over-ear headphones and glasses sits in front of a laptop working on ChatGPT.

ChatGPT 101: What Is Generative AI (and How to Use It)

Learn more about what ChatGPT is and how best to use it safely and responsibly.

February 1, 2023

Article · 6 min read

[Featured image] A young woman of color in a burnt orange top stands with her arms crossed, smiling at the camera.

Master of Data Science Salaries: 2023 Guide

Data science professionals continue to be in demand. Learn more about the type of salary you may be able to earn after graduating with your master's in data science.

January 26, 2023

Article · 6 min read

[Featured image] A person in a black turtleneck and yellow blazer sits at home working on their laptop.

Job Search: How to Frame Gaps in Employment

Find out more about the different types of employment gaps you may experience, and how to frame each one as you go about applying for jobs.

January 24, 2023

Article · 8 min read

[Featured image] A young Black woman in a navy blue top smiles as she looks at her laptop.

Is a Master’s Degree in Data Science Worth It?

While it's not always necessary to hold a master's in data science, earning an advanced degree does feature several benefits. Learn more about whether it's right for you.

January 24, 2023

Article · 7 min read

[Featured image] A young Black woman smiles off into the distance while sitting in front of her laptop.

How to Write a Standout Letter of Intent for Graduate School

A letter of intent—sometimes called a statement of purpose—is a way to introduce yourself to a graduate admissions committee. Learn what to include as you get ready to apply to grad school.

January 24, 2023

Article · 8 min read

[Featured Image]: A recruiter asks a social media manager interview questions on a virtual call.

10 Social Media Manager Interview Questions + How To Answer Them

Prepare for your upcoming interview by reviewing questions you may be asked, building interview skills, and familiarizing yourself with current marketing trends.

January 17, 2023

Article · 10 min read

[Featured Image]: Computer Information Systems major with classmates during a class.

What Are Computer Information Systems? Definition, Degree, and Careers

Learn about what you'll study when you pursue a computer information systems major. Find out how and where to apply and what jobs the degree can lead to.

December 13, 2022

Article · 7 min read

[Featured image] A young student in a wheelchair, wearing a teal sweatshirt and over-the-ear headphones around their neck, smiles at the camera.

Does Computer Science Require Math?

Earning your degree in computer science typically requires taking a number of math courses. Learn more about the kinds of math you can expect, and what to do if the subject hasn't always been your strong suit.

December 9, 2022

Article · 5 min read

[Featured image] A young person wears over-the-ear headphones while working with a pen and paper in front of their laptop.

Your Guide to the Bachelor of Applied Science Degree

Transfer students and students who value educational flexibility may benefit from pursuing a Bachelor of Applied Science to further their education and career.

December 9, 2022

Article · 5 min read

