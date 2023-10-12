Entry-Level Cloud Computing Jobs: Roles, Duties, and Pay

Explore entry-level cloud computing job titles, salaries, and requirements.
Cloud computing refers to the delivery of computational resources, like servers, applications, or data storage, via the internet. Working in cloud computing generally involves building, managing, and maintaining the infrastructure that enables that delivery.
In this article, we’ll discuss the various job titles you may see as you search for entry-level cloud computing jobs and differentiate between them. We’ll also offer information regarding average salaries and typical job requirements.
Entry-level cloud computing jobs tend to require background knowledge and hands-on experience working in information technology (IT) or a similar field. Many people entering cloud computing started their careers in broader IT or tech roles to familiarize themselves with the computer systems they’re working in and deepen their technical skills.
If you are starting your career in tech, some entry-level positions that you can leverage for your career in cloud computing include:
When you’re ready to launch your career in cloud computing, there are several areas you may choose to go into. Often, people who work in cloud computing grow within their desired niche or specialization.
Let’s take a closer look at some common entry-level cloud computing roles and their average entry-level (0-1 years of experience) base pay in the United States as of February 2024.
Average entry-level salary: $73,022 [1]
Cloud administrators manage and maintain cloud systems. They’re typically the first in line to troubleshoot any day-to-day issues with the network or storage systems and perform routine maintenance tasks, like system upgrades.
Average entry-level salary: $86,904 [2]
Cloud developers build applications that run on cloud platforms. These roles typically require coding and programming experience using various tools and frameworks. It can also help to have a strong understanding of database management systems in these roles, so a background in data science may be helpful.
Average entry-level salary: $87,957 [3]
Cloud engineers design applications that run on cloud platforms. This role tends to require cross-functional collaboration, as you’ll often be designing applications that technical team members access to fulfill non-technical team members’ needs.
Average entry-level salary: $72,505 [4]
Cloud support engineers provide technical support for users who experience issues accessing or using cloud services. In addition to technical knowledge, you’ll need to have strong interpersonal and communication skills to thrive in this role.
In addition to technical IT, networking, and programming skills, many entry-level cloud computing professionals earn certifications to expand their knowledge and demonstrate to potential employers that they have desirable and crucial cloud expertise to do their jobs effectively.
Professionals commonly earn certifications related to specific cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform, and Microsoft Azure.
Some entry-level cloud certifications are:
Amazon Web Services (AWS) Solutions Architect - Associate
Microsoft Certified: Azure Fundamentals
Google Associate Cloud Engineer
IBM Certified Technical Advocate - Cloud v3
Cloud Security Alliance: Certificate of Cloud Security Knowledge (CCSK)
