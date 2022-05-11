10 High-Paying, Entry-level Office Jobs + How to Get One

Explore entry-level office jobs that offer salaries above the national average and discover the steps to getting your entry-level job.
An entry-level office job is one that you can get with minimal experience or education and that you can do at a desk, on a computer, or over the phone. Before COVID-19 and the global transition to remote work, the term office job mostly referred to jobs in physical office settings, as opposed to outdoor locations, classrooms, industrial or retail settings. Now, when searching online for “entry-level office jobs,” you may be able to find job listings for remote, onsite, or hybrid work.
Regardless of their actual location, entry-level jobs vary by industry and typically refer to low-ranking positions within a company, compared to mid-level, senior, and management positions.
Entry-level jobs may include:
Clerical positions: filing paperwork, typing and sending emails, making copies, replenishing office supplies, etc.
Administrative positions: providing support to a company, managing an office, interacting with customers, assisting an employer, preparing documents, booking appointments, etc.
Assistant positions: supporting a manager or executive, proofreading, conducting research, coordinating events, handling data entry, etc.
Customer service or support roles: helping customers solve a problem, providing information about a product, guiding customers through the checkout process, etc.
Receptionist positions: managing the front desk of an organization, interacting with customers, receiving mail, screening phone calls, etc.
If you are a recent graduate or switching careers, getting an entry-level job can offer several benefits, including:
Gaining experience in a field
Learning about an industry or role
Building technical and workplace skills
Growing a professional network
Qualifying for more advanced roles
Continue reading to discover entry-level office jobs that may be available to you and the steps to get one.
According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS)’s 2021 report, the national average salary is $58,260 [1]. We researched Glassdoor to find entry-level office job titles across different industries with total pay above the national average, as of April 2022.
While you may already have an industry or role you want to enter, explore the range of possibilities below. For each job, you’ll discover the average total pay (base salary + additional pay) in the US with 1-2 years of experience, skills and qualifications required, responsibilities, and career trajectories, so that you can make an empowered career decision.
What they make: $59,156
What they do: process and authorize payment of medical claims, correct billing and coding errors, negotiate bills, communicate with insurance agents and beneficiaries, etc.
Skills and qualifications they need: bachelor’s degree in business or a discipline related to medicine, certification in claims or medical office management, written and verbal communication skills, etc.
Where to go from there: supervisory or management roles in medical claims
What they make: $76,027
What they do: keep patients' records up-to-date with standard medical codes for treatments and procedures
Skills and qualifications they need: at least a certificate in medical coding, knowledge of Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA, informational privacy) and Healthcare Common Procedure Coding System (HCPCS), Current Procedural Terminology (CPT) coding, writing skills, etc.
Where to go from there: senior roles in medical coding, medical coding auditor
What they make: $108,915
What they do: provide IT support, consult with management and users to make IT systems more effective, troubleshoot software and hardware problems, etc.
Skills and qualifications they need: bachelor’s degree in computer science, information technology, or a related field, experience in SQL, Microsoft Teams, Java, etc.
Where to go from there: advanced roles in technical consulting, project management, other tech roles
What they make: $118,217
What they do: write, debug, maintain, and test software; recommend improvements; collaborate cross-functionally with other departments, etc.
Skills and qualifications they need: bachelor’s degree in software engineering, knowledge of Javascript, Agile software development, HTML and CSS, etc.
Where to go from there: senior or management roles in software engineering, software developer, full stack engineer
What they make: $100,163
What they do: design and manage systems that keep electronic information secure, monitor systems for security breaches, create security reports, etc.
Skills and qualifications they need: bachelor’s degree in computer science, IT, or related field, knowledge of operating systems and their threats and vulnerabilities, etc.
Where to go from there: senior positions in cybersecurity analysis, other roles in tech
What they make: $91,414
What they do: improve the usability of websites and products, create interactive programs that enhance customer experience, translate the brand through a product’s interface, etc.
Skills and qualifications they need: bootcamp training, associate degree in web or graphic design, bachelor’s degree related to software, psychology, or design, knowledge of Adobe Creative Suite, HTML5, wireframes, etc.
Where to go from there: senior roles in UX design, UI design, UX research
What they make: $79,276
What they do: compose instruction manuals, how-to guides, make technical and complex material accessible to readers, develop on-brand content, etc.
Skills and qualifications they need: bachelor’s degree in business, journalism, or a related field, knowledge of cloud systems and technical writing software, writing skills, etc.
Where to go from there: senior roles in technical writing, editing, other writing roles
What they make: $66,975
What they do: coordinate marketing events, assist with ad campaigns, craft original marketing content, conduct market research, etc.
Skills and qualifications they need: bachelor’s degree in business, marketing, or a related field, written and verbal communication skills, understanding of marketing platforms, etc.
Where to go from there: senior roles in marketing, social media marketing, digital marketing
What they make: $81,860
What they do: track the financial performance of an organization, create forecasts, stay abreast of regulations and policies, etc.
Skills and qualifications they need: bachelor’s degree in finance, accounting, or related field; knowledge of Excel and financial modeling, etc.
Where to go from there: senior positions in financial analysis, financial consultant, controller
What they make: $71,565
What they do: prepare financial reports, prepare tax returns, assist with audits, etc.
Skills and qualifications they need: bachelor’s degree in accounting, finance, or related field, knowledge of accounting software, analytical and problem-solving skills, CPA credential, etc.
Where to go from there: senior roles in accounting, controller, roles in finance
Once you settle on a career path, begin the process of getting an entry-level office job. Focus your efforts by following the steps below.
What kind of impact would you like to make on others through your career?
What kind of lifestyle, flexibility, and work-life balance would you like a career to enable?
What kind of tasks, projects, and initiatives would you like to be involved in?
What kind of leadership or advancement opportunities would you like to be considered for?
Describe the kind of company culture that would help you thrive. This might include your preferred management style, communication practices, office environment (for onsite or hybrid positions), the kinds of company mission statements and values you most admire, and the kinds of products and services your ideal employer offers
Identify the geographic location where you want to work, if your goal is to work onsite.
Research salary ranges for your entry-level job and identify your target compensation.
Research professional development opportunities that may be available in your chosen career path—including courses, certifications, conferences, and professional organizations—and identify how you could apply them to your career growth.
Research trends in your industry and job growth projections for your chosen career path.
Research the minimum required degrees, certifications, and skills for the entry-level position you’re interested in. For example, many entry-level roles in finance require a bachelor’s degree in finance or a related field, while medical records specialist positions may require an Electronic Health Records (EHR) certificate.
Create an action plan for obtaining the skills and education you need to apply for jobs.
Look for internship, apprenticeship, and volunteer opportunities in which you can apply your skills and education and gain relevant experience.
Build your portfolio by completing projects related to your field on a freelance basis.
Search online using queries like “office jobs near me,” “entry-level office jobs,” or “office jobs near me entry-level” to discover current job openings.
Review listings to get an idea of what employers are looking for.
Reflect on how you can best present your qualifications on a resume and cover letter and during an interview.
Choose a resume format that will best showcase your qualifications. In what order will you list your education, training, relevant experience, and skill sets?
Google “[[industry] keywords]” to include in your resume, so that it can be found by recruiters who use applicant tracking systems (ATS) to process incoming resumes.
Update your social media profiles, online portfolio, and website (if you have one) to reflect your career goals and your qualifications. List these URLs on your resume.
Attend networking events, online or in person, to meet new people, get a feel for the professional landscape, discover relevant job opportunities, and let others know that you are looking for entry-level work. In some cases, it may be appropriate to pass out copies of your resume.
Conduct informational interviews with professionals in your desired role, including people in entry-level positions and advanced roles, to learn firsthand what it’s like to work in the field.
Get into the habit of researching the companies with entry-level job openings to see how their values, offerings, and mission align with your goals.
Reflect on your qualifications and practice STAR answers to behavioral or situational questions, so that you can demonstrate your potential in an entry-level position.
Review entry-level job openings and gather everything you need to complete applications.
Create a schedule for applying. How many jobs will you apply for per week? What tasks do you need to complete for each one, including tailoring cover letters to each position or producing work samples?
