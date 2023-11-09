Python Developer Salary: Your 2024 Guide

Python is a high-level, versatile programming language with various applications for websites, games, mobile apps, and software. Read on to learn the average Python developer salary based on location, education, industry, and more.
*All data and salary information are current as of November 2023.
Python is a programming language used by some of the biggest companies in the world like IBM, Facebook, NASA, JP Morgan Chase, and PayPal. Software developers are in high demand, and Python is one of the most popular programming languages used today.
Python developers are typically paid well for their skills and are responsible for coding, designing, and deploying projects in Python. If you’re interested in this role, let’s examine how much Python developers typically make and the factors that can influence your salary.
While there are many roles in tech that use Python, a Python developer will be expected to have a higher understanding and skill level when using Python to accomplish tasks.
A Python developer is a member of a computer programming team that creates and debugs projects using Python. In this role, you might work closely with other teams in data collection and analytics to create solutions to questions.
According to various salary websites, Python developers make an average annual salary that ranges between $81,098 and $124,200. The range breaks down as follows according to each of the sources [ 1, 2, 3, 4]:
|Glassdoor
|Payscale
|Indeed
|US BLS (median)
|$96,792
|$81,098
|$121,529
|$124,200
Your salary as a Python developer may be influenced by factors such as where you live, who you work for, and your level of expertise.
Your Python developer salary will likely depend on your:
Education
Certifications
Experience
Skills
Location
Industry
Company you work for
Let's take a detailed look at these factors and current salary trends.
Completing more education can help you earn more money as a Python developer. According to Salary.com, here are the median salary ranges that correspond to education level:
Bachelor’s degree earn a range of $117,619 to $123,496
Master’s degree: $118,400 and $124,325
Doctorate: $118,713 to $124,657 [5]
Employers will typically require at least a bachelor’s degree to become a Python developer. Here is a breakdown of typical education for Python developers:
High school diploma: 2 percent
Associate degree: 1 percent
Bachelor’s degree: 47 percent
Master’s degree: 44 percent
Doctorate: 6 percent [5]
Earning a certification is a great way to expand your earning potential and verify your skills and knowledge to employers. According to Pearson Vue, 37 percent of IT professionals across all categories see an increase in their salary after gaining certification [6]. The Python Institute Open Education and Development Group (OpenEDG) offers certification tracks for Python professionals which include:
General-purpose programming
Certified Entry-Level Python Programmer (PCEP)
Certified Associate in Python Programming (PCAP)
Certified Professional in Python Programming 1 (PCPP1)
Certified Professional in Python Programming 2 (PCPP2) (Coming in 2024)
Testing
Certified Entry-Level Tester with Python (PCET)
Certified Associate in Testing with Python (PCAT)
Certified Professional Tester with Python (PCPT) (Coming in 2024)
Data Science
Certified Entry-Level Data Analyst with Python (PCED)
Certified Associate Data Analyst with Python (PCAD)
More certifications in security, network programming, and web development from The Python Institute are coming in 2024 as well.
Another factor that impacts your salary as a Python developer is your level of experience. Here is an average base salary breakdown according to years of experience from Glassdoor:
0-1 year of experience: $84,530
1-3 years of experience: $94,618
4-6 years of experience: $107,723
7-9 years of experience: $118,361
10-14 years of experience: $126,968
15+ years of experience: $135,772 [1]
A Python developer’s earnings change based on skill set. Here are five skills and how much they can increase your salary on average, according to Indeed [3]:
Counterintelligence: 73.94 percent higher salary
Artificial intelligence (AI): 19.82 percent higher salary
Continuous integration/ continuous deployment (CI/CD): 11.68 percent higher salary
NoSQL: 12.67 percent higher salary
Communication: 8.31 percent higher salary
Where you’re located can also influence how much you’re paid. Cities with higher cost of living will usually offer higher wages. The following are the average salaries based on the highest-paying cities and states for Python developers:
Chicago, Illinois: $151,232
Houston, Texas: $130,768
Charlotte, North Carolina: $127,215
Fort Worth, Texas: $127,204
New York, New York: $123,563
Columbus, Ohio: $122,165
Alabama: $170,000
West Virginia: $160,175
Maine: $150,000
New Hampshire: $143,125
Massachusetts: $140,000
New York: $139,132
California: $135,667
Python developers are needed to create software solutions in a wide variety of industries, from financial services to manufacturing. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) offers insight into how different industries can affect a software developer's median salary [4]:
Software publishing: $134,430
Manufacturing: $132,130
Finance and insurance: $128,960
Company and enterprise management: $127,880
Computer services: $112,510
Zippia provides average software developer salary data for a few additional industries [8]:
Media: $101,235
Technology: $99,091
Telecommunication: $98,470
Professional services: $91,748
Even within an industry, the company you work for will also impact your salary. Glassdoor offers a breakdown of average salaries by company [1]:
Google: $204,151
Apple: $193,848
Orabase Solutions: $100,546
i5-tech: $120,823
Amazon: $145,059
Python developers are similar to other programming and development roles. Here are some related job titles and their average base salaries as reported by Glassdoor:
Android developer: $89,535 [9]
Front-end developer: $81,566 [10]
iOS developer: $93,403 [11]
Java developer: $92,765 [12]
Lead developer: $104,682 [13]
Mainframe developer: $91,667 [14]
PHP developer: $97,142 [15]
If you’re interested in building a career in Python, consider the Google IT Automation With Python Professional Certificate to learn career skills in about six months. This program covers topics like using Python to interact with the operating system, debugging techniques, and real-world tasks. Upon completion, you’ll have exclusive access to a job platform with over 150 employers hiring for entry-level roles and other resources that will support you in your job search.
