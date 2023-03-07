What is a quality assurance technician? Jobs, skills, salary

A quality assurance technician helps companies meet quality standards and stay in compliance with the law. Find out what they do, how much they make, and where they work.
A quality assurance technician helps companies maintain standards and comply with the regulations governing their industry and business. These roles are essential for companies that want to meet established standards and guidelines so their customers receive quality goods and services. If you're a natural problem solver with an eye for detail, a career as a quality assurance technician may be a good fit for you and worth a closer look at what they do.
A quality assurance technician's primary job is to ensure the products and services a company offers to meet corporate, industry, and government standards. In this role, you may examine products, inspect the equipment, talk with employees, and write reports.
You may notice that some companies use the terms quality assurance technician and quality control technician interchangeably. This makes sense because the roles are similar. However, the positions may have different levels of responsibility. A quality assurance technician typically has a broader role within the company and may oversee facets like the production process. In contrast, a quality control technician may focus more on the quality of specific products.
Quality assurance technicians' daily tasks consist of performing quality checks at various stages of development. You will find that the responsibilities can vary and include the following:
Verify employees are following standards set by the company, industry regulators, and government agencies.
Ensure the company's processes and systems comply with local, state, and federal laws.
Inspect products and services during all stages of production.
Write reports to share observations about compliance and recommend changing the systems and processes as necessary.
Calibrate quality control measures to make sure they function properly.
Identify ways to improve existing processes and systems to improve quality and consistency.
Train employees to understand regulations, follow procedures, and work within systems.
Quality assurance technicians work in various fields, including manufacturing, technology, food service, and science. Some quality assurance technicians choose to specialize in a particular product and work in a related field. For example, a quality assurance technician in the food service industry may work in a restaurant as an expeditor, in a chain restaurant's corporate office, or a food manufacturing facility as a food inspector. In each role, you're responsible for making sure the finished product (in this case, food) meets quality standards.
You can find quality assurance technicians at work in many different types of companies. The list below underscores the wide range of their work.
Agriculture: In agricultural companies, quality assurance technicians may inspect farms and ranches to verify that the food produced uses proper equipment and sanitary conditions. They also may confirm details like the weight and nutrient content printed on food labels.
Manufacturing: A quality assurance technician may examine products after they come off the assembly line to verify that they are safe for the consumer. They also may inspect the equipment and systems used in the production process to ensure they work correctly and comply with regulations.
Restaurants and food service: Quality assurance technicians work in all levels of the food service industry, from manufacturing facilities to corporate offices and restaurants. Typically, their job is to ensure the food they serve is consistent and the food they produce is safe for consumption.
Services: Businesses sometimes rely on quality assurance technicians to monitor the quality of their services. In these roles, they may contact clients to discuss their experience with the company or train employees to follow specific procedures when performing services.
To become a quality assurance technician, you’ll likely need some education and work experience in a position that requires similar skills. Although some companies hire quality assurance technicians with a high school diploma or GED, others may expect you to have a bachelor's degree related to the industry you plan to work in. For example, a computer science degree may be helpful if you plan to work as a software company quality assurance technician.
Quality assurance technicians work in many different departments outside the factory floor. You can find jobs in customer service, marketing, product design, training, and more. As you browse jobs, you may notice that many employers ask that you have at least a year of experience in the industry you are seeking to work in. Your experience working as a customer service representative can come in handy for a job that has you evaluating the scripts and flowcharts used in a customer service department.
Consider the skills you need to become a quality assurance technician. The following are skills you should know or have:
Collaboration
Communication
Data analysis
Data collection
Detail-oriented
Organization
Problem-solving
Self-starter
Time management
You also may need some industry-specific skills. For example, someone working as a quality assurance technician in a factory inspecting equipment may find it helpful to understand how machines operate. Someone working in pharmaceutical manufacturing will likely need to know current Food and Drug Administration guidelines.
The median salary for a quality assurance technician is $42,650. Salaries for these positions can vary and range from $32,000 to $58,000 per year [1]. Some companies offer bonuses or commissions that can increase your salary.
Maintaining standards and compliance with laws and regulations is essential to companies, and you can find many jobs within the realm of quality assurance. They include product testers, samplers, weighers, supervisors, and executives. The following list demonstrates the range of quality assurance jobs and annual salaries.
Construction and building inspector - $61,640 [2]
Industrial engineering technologist - $60,220 [2]
Inspector - $44,810 [3]
Logistician - $77,030 [2]
Quality assurance analyst - $110,140 [5]
Quality control inspector - $38,580 [4]
Software tester - $110,140 [5]
Sorter - $44,810 [3]
Weigher - $44,810 [3]
