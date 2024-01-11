Creating User Journey Maps: A Guide

User journey maps help you harness empathy to gain valuable insights about your customers and your product.
One of the biggest skills you’ll leverage as a UI/UX designer is your ability to empathize with the people using the products you design. Creating user journey maps can help you harness that empathy and transform it into valuable insights about your customers and product. Let’s take a closer look at what a user journey map is and why it’s an important tool in the UX designer’s toolbox.
A user journey map gives a visual representation of a customer’s experience. This visualization might cover a customer’s entire relationship with a brand or focus on a select experience they might have while interacting with an app or website. No matter the type, user journey maps serve as a useful tool for understanding user needs and pain points and ultimately optimizing user experience (UX).
Get started in UX: Google UX Design Professional Certificate
The main job of a UX designer is to make products intuitive, functional, and enjoyable to use. By creating a user journey map, you’re thinking about a product from a potential customer’s point of view. This can help in several ways.
User journey maps foster a user-centric mentality. You’ll focus on how a user might think and feel while using your product, as well as what goals they’re trying to achieve and what obstacles they might face along the way.
User journey maps create a shared vision for your company. This visualization can serve as a reference point for different team members and stakeholders throughout the product development process.
User journey maps can uncover blind spots. Taking the time to map out how a user interacts with your product (and how they feel doing so) may reveal design flaws or new opportunities you hadn’t considered.
Journey maps can be as unique and creative as the products you’re designing. While there’s not one boilerplate template for a user journey, you will find a few main types of these maps.
A UX journey map focuses on the user experience of a specific product, typically an app or website. With these types of maps, you can gain insight into how a customer interacts with your software and what they might find helpful or frustrating. This in turn helps you design software that’s simpler and easier to use.
A sales journey map follows the buyer’s journey through its typical stages: awareness, consideration, and decision. Marketing teams can use these maps to evaluate how customers interact with a brand across multiple communication channels to maximize sales.
A customer experience journey map offers a high-level view of a customer-brand relationship across time. A current-state customer journey map focuses on current customer interactions (and how they can be improved). Future-state customer journey maps can drive innovation by imagining new customer experiences.
As you begin to map out user journeys, you’ll likely find ways to customize your maps to your particular company, product, and customer base. Search for user maps on the web, and you’ll find a range of creative examples. But take a closer look, and you’ll find that many of these maps have a few elements in common.
Persona: What segment of users are you trying to understand (current or target)?
Scenario: What interaction are you trying to map out (real or anticipated)?
Stages of the journey: What are the high-level phases of the scenario?
User actions: What actions can the user take in each stage of the journey?
User emotions and thoughts: What is the user’s emotional state as they move through the stages? What are they thinking at each stage?
Opportunities: Where can you improve the UX of your product or connect with your customer in a more effective way?
Internal ownership: Which team or team member will be responsible for enacting these changes?
We’ve outlined what a user journey map is, why you might want to create one, and what elements you should include. Now let’s go through the basic steps to create your own user journey map.
Creating a helpful user journey map starts with defining your goals. Are you mapping the journey of a new target user across the entire buyer’s journey? Or are you seeking to make a transaction on an app—transferring money for example—more intuitive? Being clear on your goals now can help give you more relevant insights once your map is complete.
Typically, you’ll want a different map for each unique user segment. Not all your customers will have the same needs (or the same ways of going about meeting those needs). Think about who your users are, and create a persona for each segment. This often starts with user research. User interviews, focus group discussions, surveys, and even prior user feedback can help you develop these personas.
Once you have a better idea of who your target user is, spend some time thinking about what they want. Here are some questions to ask yourself:
What problem do they have that your product or service can solve?
What expectations might they have as they begin their journey?
What problems might they face, or what about your product might cause them frustration?
The term “customer touchpoint” refers to a point of interaction between a user and a product or business. Typical customer touchpoints can occur across many different business channels, including websites, social media platforms, apps, ads, or face-to-face communications. Create an inventory of all the touchpoints and channels involved in the scenario you’ve previously defined.
You’ve gathered the data you need to populate your map, so now it’s time to visualize this information with a customer journey map template. This is where you can get creative. Your map could be as simple as a timeline or as complex as a storyboard that shows visually what happens in each of the journey phases. You could take a low-tech approach with sticky notes on a whiteboard, or go digital with an Excel spreadsheet or software program.
Many common UX tools, including Sketch, Figma, and Adobe XD, offer journey mapping capabilities. You’ll also find a range of dedicated journey mapping tools, such as UXPressia, Smaply, Custellence, or Visual Paradigm. UX research and consulting firm Nielsen Norman Group offers a free template that could also help you get started.
Your user journey map is only as strong as it is truthful. Validate the map by moving through the user journey yourself. Usability testing, analytics, and user reviews can also help validate that your map reflects the user's reality. Continue to refine the map as you discover discrepancies.
The user journey map is among many types of mapping tools UX designers might use throughout the design process. Let’s briefly look at some of the others that can be used on their own or alongside your journey map.
A journey map illustrates the customer experience. A service blueprint maps out what goes on behind the scenes to deliver that experience. The former is customer-focused, and the latter is organization-focused.
A user flow maps out the path taken by a generic user through a website or app to a successful outcome. These often take the form of a flow chart and are not focused on specific personas.
This tool helps you gain a deeper understanding of a customer segment by mapping out what these users say, think, feel, and do. You may find it helpful to create an empathy map as part of Steps Two and Three above.
This visualization tracks the entire experience of a generic user as they seek to achieve a goal or satisfy a need. These maps typically look at a larger context to evaluate how potential customers solve their problems with or without your product.
User journey mapping is an essential part of the UX design process. Enhance your skills with these popular courses on Coursera:
Create a user journey map with a two-hour guided project. Create a User Journey Map in Miro is a hands-on course where you'll build a user journey map for a UX design project that documents the user's actions, emotions, and thoughts while using a product so you can identify opportunities for improvement.
Learn where and how user journey mapping is used in the design process with Google's course Start the UX Design Process: Empathize, Define, and Ideate. You'll craft user stories, develop user journey maps, and more, in 21 hours or less.
Build your UX design knowledge with Google's UX Design Professional Certificate. The popular series includes the class mentioned above, and is aimed at developing the skills you'll need for an entry-level UX design role. Learn how to empathize with users and design a delightful experience. Once completed, you'll earn a shareable certificate and gain access to exclusive career resources such as resume review and interview prep.
Editorial Team
Coursera’s editorial team is comprised of highly experienced professional editors, writers, and fact...
This content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.