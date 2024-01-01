Illinois Tech M.B.A. Performance Pathway Courses

Unlike most programs that require an extensive application, with Illinois Tech’s M.B.A., you’ll start by completing three pathway courses that give you a preview of the degree and help you start building critical leadership skills.

M.B.A. Performance Pathway Courses

Illinois Institute of Technology

If you finish each of these Performance Pathway courses with a B or higher and already have a bachelor’s degree, you’ll gain admission along with three credits toward the 36-credit total needed to complete Illinois Tech’s M.B.AOpens in a new tab. That’s in addition to any prior learning credit you requestOpens in a new tab if you’ve completed an eligible Professional Certificate program.

Earn your M.B.A from a high ranking-school

Illinois Tech ranks #1 in Illinois and #23 in the U.S. on the Wall Street Journal’s list of Best Colleges.

Invest in your earning potential

Illinois Tech is ranked #1 in the Chicago region for occupational earnings power by The Brookings Institution.

Learn at your pace, 100 percent online

After you complete the Performance Pathway courses, you can choose from six enrollment dates throughout the year and tailor your schedule and other commitments around flexible online courses so you can achieve your academic goals on your terms.

Learn more and request information about Illinois Tech’s M.B.A.Opens in a new tab

