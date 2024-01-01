Choose the IFRS Course That Aligns Best With Your Educational Goals
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Skills you'll gain: Accounting, Financial Accounting, Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), Finance, Mergers & Acquisitions
- Status: Free
Johns Hopkins University
Skills you'll gain: Business Analysis, Data Analysis, Data Visualization, Spreadsheet Software, Data Model, Decision Making, Microsoft Excel, Process Analysis, Statistical Visualization
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Skills you'll gain: Accounting, Financial Accounting, General Accounting, Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), Cost Accounting, Financial Analysis, Leadership and Management, Management Accounting, Corporate Accouting, Financial Management, Finance
Alfaisal University | KLD
Skills you'll gain: Financial Accounting, Accounting, Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP)
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Skills you'll gain: Accounting, Finance, Financial Accounting, Financial Management, General Accounting, Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), Accounts Payable and Receivable, Financial Analysis, Management Accounting, Account Management
DeepLearning.AI
Skills you'll gain: Machine Learning, Forecasting, Tensorflow, Applied Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Artificial Neural Networks, Human Learning, Data Visualization, Statistical Analysis, Statistical Machine Learning
University of Pennsylvania
Skills you'll gain: Accounting, Finance, Financial Accounting, General Accounting, Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), Financial Analysis, Accounts Payable and Receivable, Account Management, Cost Accounting, Taxes
University of Florida
Skills you'll gain: Finance, Financial Management, Leadership and Management, Planning, Budget Management, Financial Analysis, Financial Accounting, Risk Management, Account Management, Investment Management
- Status: Free
Università Bocconi
Skills you'll gain: Business Analysis, Entrepreneurial Finance, Finance, Financial Management, Investment Management, Mergers & Acquisitions, Entrepreneurship, Decision Making, Leadership and Management, Risk Management
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Skills you'll gain: Finance, Financial Analysis
