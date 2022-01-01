Acoustics is a branch of science that examines how sound works and how it affects our lives. The study of acoustics is related to physics and dates back to ancient Greece and Pythagoras’ investigation of musical sounds. Acoustics encompasses sound production, transmission, biological effects, and physiological effects on an environment. Key concepts in acoustics include waves, vibration, frequency, amplification, diffraction, and power.
Musicians, audiologists, and audio engineers use their knowledge of sound and sound waves on a regular basis. However, acoustics plays a role in several other careers that are less obvious. Architects and municipal planners use acoustics when designing buildings or deciding the best uses for plots of land. They consider how noise from one room or one building may carry to other spaces. Seismologists apply acoustical knowledge when studying shifts in the Earth or consulting with mining or drilling companies that need to map out their projects. You even find acoustics at work in a doctor’s office when technicians use ultrasound to examine patients’ bodies.
Learning acoustics may be right for you if it aligns with your career and hobby interests. You can take general acoustics courses to refresh your knowledge or increase your understanding of fundamental acoustics concepts before moving on to more advanced studies. If you work in construction or interior design, taking an acoustics course can give you practical knowledge that you can apply to your current work. You may be able to distinguish yourself and your work from the competition. Learning acoustics can also be helpful in your hobbies like performing music, acting in community theater, and creating podcasts.