Explore Our Computer Programming Courses for Beginners
University of Toronto
Skills you'll gain: Computer Programming, Python Programming, Computational Logic, Problem Solving, Programming Principles, Computer Programming Tools, Critical Thinking, Computational Thinking, Mathematics, Process Analysis
Princeton University
Skills you'll gain: Computer Programming, Java Programming, Programming Principles, Computational Thinking, Algorithms, Computational Logic, Theoretical Computer Science, Critical Thinking, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Problem Solving, Computer Science
The University of Edinburgh
Skills you'll gain: Algorithms, Computer Programming, Problem Solving, Computer Graphics, Creativity, Decision Making, Programming Principles, Critical Thinking, Other Programming Languages, System Programming
Skills you'll gain: Computer Networking, Network Architecture, Network Model, Networking Hardware, Network Analysis, Computer Architecture, Critical Thinking, Problem Solving, Communication, Human Computer Interaction, Network Security, Linux, System Security, Cloud Computing, Computer Programming, Customer Support, Cryptography, Leadership and Management, Operating Systems
Skills you'll gain: Python Programming, Computer Programming, Data Analysis
Skills you'll gain: Cloud Computing, Cloud Applications, Python Programming, IBM Cloud, Application Development, Cloud Infrastructure, Computer Programming, DevOps, Cloud Platforms, Javascript, Web Development, Cloud Management, Software Engineering, Software Architecture, Cloud API, Cloud-Based Integration, Full-Stack Web Development, Cloud Storage, Continuous Delivery, Continuous Integration, Software As A Service, Microarchitecture, Distributed Computing Architecture, Docker (Software), Kubernetes, Software Engineering Tools, Django (Web Framework), NoSQL, SQL, Collaboration, Computer Science, Data Analysis, Front-End Web Development, Leadership and Management, Mergers & Acquisitions, React (web framework)
University of California, Santa Cruz
Skills you'll gain: C Programming Language Family, Computer Programming, Programming Principles, Algorithms, Data Structures, C++ Programming, Computational Logic, Computer Programming Tools, Computational Thinking, Critical Thinking, Mathematics, Problem Solving, Graph Theory, Software Engineering
Skills you'll gain: Application Development, Software Engineering, Python Programming, Computer Programming, Software Architecture, DevOps, Software Engineering Tools, Cloud Applications, Security Engineering, Cloud Computing, Programming Principles, Full-Stack Web Development, Cloud Infrastructure, Cloud-Based Integration, Microarchitecture, Agile Software Development, Communication, IBM Cloud, Kubernetes, Software Security, Web Development, Distributed Computing Architecture, Docker (Software), Linux, Collaboration, Leadership and Management, Data Analysis, Django (Web Framework), Mergers & Acquisitions, SQL
University of London
Skills you'll gain: Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Mathematics, Problem Solving, Algebra, Calculus, Computer Networking, Applied Mathematics, Critical Thinking, Theoretical Computer Science, Computer Programming, Javascript
Skills you'll gain: Software Engineering, Computer Programming, Software Engineering Tools, Application Development, Programming Principles, Software Architecture, Agile Software Development, Communication, Cloud Applications, Full-Stack Web Development, Python Programming
Skills you'll gain: Network Security, Python Programming, Linux, Cloud Computing, Algorithms, Audit, Computer Programming, Computer Security Incident Management, Cryptography, Databases, Leadership and Management, Network Architecture, Risk Management, SQL
Skills you'll gain: Computer Programming, Data Structures, Problem Solving, Python Programming
