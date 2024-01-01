Explore Our Computers Courses for Beginners
University of California, Irvine
Skills you'll gain: Computer Architecture, Computer Networking, Networking Hardware, Computer Security Incident Management, Human Computer Interaction, Operating Systems, Operational Analysis, Security Software, Software Security, Software Testing
Skills you'll gain: Cloud Computing, Computer Architecture, Operating Systems, System Security
University of London
Skills you'll gain: Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Mathematics, Problem Solving, Algebra, Calculus, Computer Networking, Applied Mathematics, Critical Thinking, Theoretical Computer Science, Computer Programming, Javascript
Skills you'll gain: Computer Networking, Network Architecture, Network Model, Networking Hardware, Network Analysis, Computer Architecture, Critical Thinking, Problem Solving, Communication, Human Computer Interaction, Network Security, Linux, System Security, Cloud Computing, Computer Programming, Customer Support, Cryptography, Leadership and Management, Operating Systems
Infosec
Skills you'll gain: Operating Systems, Cloud Computing, Cloud Platforms
Yonsei University
Skills you'll gain: Computer Networking, Computer Security Models, Network Architecture, Network Model, Network Security, Network Analysis, Networking Hardware, System Security, Communication, Software-Defined Networking
University of Pennsylvania
Skills you'll gain: Computational Thinking, Computer Programming, Problem Solving, Algorithms, Computational Logic, Critical Thinking, Programming Principles, Python Programming, Theoretical Computer Science, Process Analysis
Coursera Project Network
Skills you'll gain: Computer Vision, Python Programming
Coursera Project Network
Skills you'll gain: Computer Programming, Python Programming
Microsoft
Skills you'll gain: Applied Machine Learning, Computer Vision, Machine Learning, Microsoft Azure, Human Learning, Machine Learning Algorithms, Machine Learning Software
Multiple educators
Skills you'll gain: Machine Learning, Machine Learning Algorithms, Applied Machine Learning, Algorithms, Deep Learning, Machine Learning Software, Artificial Neural Networks, Human Learning, Python Programming, Regression, Statistical Machine Learning, Tensorflow, Mathematics, Critical Thinking, Network Model, Training, Reinforcement Learning
