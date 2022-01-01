Columbia University
Skills you'll gain: Accounting, Business Analysis, Business Psychology, Computer Networking, Contract Management, Cost, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Design and Product, Entrepreneurship, Finance, Financial Analysis, General Accounting, Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), Investment Management, Leadership and Management, Marketing, Networking Hardware, Operations Research, Planning, Probability & Statistics, Procurement, Project, Project Management, Research and Design, Risk Management, Sales, Schedule, Strategy, Strategy and Operations, Supply Chain and Logistics
4.7
(6.6k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
Columbia University
Skills you'll gain: Leadership and Management, Strategy and Operations, Project Management, Operations Research, Finance, Supply Chain and Logistics, Contract Management, Networking Hardware, Business Psychology, Risk Management, Project Planning, Probability & Statistics, Entrepreneurship, Project Plan, Computer Networking, Project
4.8
(5.2k reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months
University of Michigan
Skills you'll gain: Entrepreneurship, Accounting, Leadership and Management, Strategy and Operations, Financial Accounting, Supply Chain and Logistics, Probability & Statistics, Project Management, Planning
Credit offered
Mastertrack
Skills you'll gain: Agile Management, Agile Software Development, Application Development, Budget Management, Business Process Management, Business Psychology, Change Management, Communication, Culture, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Design and Product, Entrepreneurship, Finance, Human Resources, Influencing, Leadership Development, Leadership and Management, Marketing, Operations Management, Operations Research, Organizational Development, Planning, Probability & Statistics, Procurement, Product Design, Project, Project Management, Project Plan, Public Relations, Research and Design, Risk, Risk Management, Software Engineering, Software Engineering Tools, Software Testing, Storytelling, Strategy and Operations, Supply Chain Systems, Supply Chain and Logistics, User Experience, Vendor Management
4.8
(41.9k reviews)
Beginner · Professional Certificate · 3+ Months
University of Virginia
Skills you'll gain: Strategy and Operations, Leadership and Management, Project Management, Finance, Project Planning, Risk, Supply Chain and Logistics, Planning, Agile Software Development, Probability & Statistics, Project, Project Plan, Risk Management, Entrepreneurship
4.7
(7k reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-4 Weeks
University System of Georgia
Skills you'll gain: Analysis, Budget Management, Business Analysis, Business Psychology, Calculus, Change Management, Communication, Customer Analysis, Design and Product, Differential Equations, Entrepreneurship, Experiment, General Statistics, Human Resources, Leadership, Leadership Development, Leadership and Management, Market Research, Marketing, Mathematics, Operations Management, Organizational Development, Performance Management, Planning, Probability & Statistics, Probability Distribution, Problem Solving, Process Analysis, Project, Project Management, Research and Design, Sales, Strategy, Strategy and Operations, Supply Chain and Logistics, Team Management
4.5
(167 reviews)
Intermediate · Specialization · 3+ Months
Columbia University
Skills you'll gain: Strategy and Operations, Leadership and Management, Project Management, Finance, Project, Schedule, Planning, Research and Design, Operations Research, Entrepreneurship, Probability & Statistics, Supply Chain and Logistics, Risk, Risk Management, Path (Variable)
4.8
(1.7k reviews)
Beginner · Course · 3+ Months
University of California, Irvine
Skills you'll gain: Strategy and Operations, Project Management, Leadership and Management, Schedule, Operations Research, Budget Management, Research and Design, Budget, Probability & Statistics, Finance, Project
4.7
(8.7k reviews)
Mixed · Course · 1-3 Months
Columbia University
Skills you'll gain: Strategy, Strategy and Operations, Leadership and Management, Supply Chain and Logistics, Entrepreneurship, General Accounting, Flow Network, Design and Product, Procurement, Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), Cost, Accounting, Probability & Statistics, Cash Flow, Project Management, Sales, Marketing
4.7
(1.6k reviews)
Beginner · Course · 3+ Months