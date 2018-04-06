Browse Tensorflow for Data Science Courses
Skills you'll gain: Machine Learning, Python Programming, Statistical Programming, Data Management, Machine Learning Algorithms, Deep Learning, Process Analysis, Data Analysis, Apache, Human Learning, Machine Learning Software, Applied Machine Learning, Artificial Neural Networks, Feature Engineering, Application Development, Data Architecture, Probability & Statistics, Cloud Computing, Extract, Transform, Load, Statistical Machine Learning, General Statistics, Basic Descriptive Statistics, SQL, Computer Programming, Tensorflow
Multiple educators
Skills you'll gain: Machine Learning, Machine Learning Algorithms, Applied Machine Learning, Algorithms, Deep Learning, Machine Learning Software, Artificial Neural Networks, Human Learning, Python Programming, Regression, Statistical Machine Learning, Tensorflow, Mathematics, Critical Thinking, Network Model, Training, Reinforcement Learning
Skills you'll gain: SQL, Databases, Statistical Programming, Python Programming, Database Design, Programming Principles, Algorithms, Computer Science, Big Data, Software Testing, Application Development, Collaboration, Communication, Computer Programming, Data Analysis, Data Management, Data Model, Data Structures, Data Warehousing, Database Administration, Database Application, Database Theory, Django (Web Framework), Javascript, Leadership and Management, Linux, Problem Solving, Project Management, Software Engineering, Software Engineering Tools, Tensorflow, Web Development
DeepLearning.AI
Skills you'll gain: Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Artificial Neural Networks, Machine Learning Algorithms, Applied Machine Learning, Python Programming, Machine Learning Software, Network Model, Algorithms, Computer Programming, Computer Vision, Network Architecture, Natural Language Processing, Tensorflow, Human Learning, Data Analysis, Data Model, Organizational Development, Strategy, Mathematics, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Linear Algebra, Regression, Calculus
Skills you'll gain: Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Artificial Neural Networks, Human Learning, Python Programming, Machine Learning Algorithms, Applied Machine Learning, Algorithms, Machine Learning Software, Regression, Network Model, Mathematics, Computer Vision, Apache, Big Data, Computer Programming, Data Analysis, Network Architecture, Extract, Transform, Load, Data Visualization, Tensorflow, Visualization (Computer Graphics), Dimensionality Reduction, Natural Language Processing, Data Science
Skills you'll gain: Machine Learning, Machine Learning Algorithms, Human Learning, Statistical Machine Learning, Data Analysis, Algorithms, Applied Machine Learning, Probability & Statistics, Forecasting, Statistical Analysis, Regression, Deep Learning, General Statistics, Python Programming, Machine Learning Software, Artificial Neural Networks, Exploratory Data Analysis, Feature Engineering, Correlation And Dependence, Dimensionality Reduction, Statistical Tests, Reinforcement Learning, Statistical Programming, Data Structures, Network Model, Tensorflow
DeepLearning.AI
Skills you'll gain: Machine Learning, Applied Machine Learning, Tensorflow, Python Programming, Statistical Programming, DevOps, Devops Tools, Exploratory Data Analysis, Feature Engineering, Machine Learning Software, Probability & Statistics, Cloud Computing, Cloud Infrastructure, Google Cloud Platform, Other Cloud Platforms and Tools, Strategy and Operations, Kubernetes, Leadership and Management
DeepLearning.AI
Skills you'll gain: Machine Learning, Tensorflow, Deep Learning, Machine Learning Algorithms, Artificial Neural Networks, Applied Machine Learning, Human Learning, Computer Programming, Python Programming, Machine Learning Software, Natural Language Processing, Computer Vision, Forecasting, Algorithms, Data Visualization, Statistical Machine Learning, Statistical Analysis
Google Cloud
Skills you'll gain: Machine Learning, Applied Machine Learning, Google Cloud Platform, Human Learning, Machine Learning Software, Cloud Computing, Machine Learning Algorithms, Deep Learning, Cloud Platforms, Artificial Neural Networks, Feature Engineering, Exploratory Data Analysis, Tensorflow, Python Programming, Data Analysis, Data Visualization, Probability & Statistics, Regression, Statistical Programming, Statistical Visualization, Algorithms, SQL, Cloud API, Apache, Extract, Transform, Load
DeepLearning.AI
Skills you'll gain: Machine Learning, Forecasting, Tensorflow, Applied Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Artificial Neural Networks, Human Learning, Data Visualization, Statistical Analysis, Statistical Machine Learning
Imperial College London
Skills you'll gain: Deep Learning, Machine Learning, Artificial Neural Networks, Applied Machine Learning, Python Programming, Tensorflow, Probability & Statistics, Statistical Analysis, Computer Programming
Google Cloud
Skills you'll gain: Machine Learning, Google Cloud Platform, Applied Machine Learning, Human Learning, Machine Learning Algorithms, Natural Language Processing, Machine Learning Software, Cloud Computing, Artificial Neural Networks, Tensorflow, Cloud Platforms
In summary, here are 10 of our most popular data science courses
- Advanced Data Science with IBM: IBM
- Machine Learning: DeepLearning.AI
- Meta Database Engineer: Meta
- Deep Learning: DeepLearning.AI
- IBM AI Engineering: IBM
- IBM Machine Learning: IBM
- Machine Learning Engineering for Production (MLOps): DeepLearning.AI
- DeepLearning.AI TensorFlow Developer: DeepLearning.AI
- Machine Learning on Google Cloud: Google Cloud
- Sequences, Time Series and Prediction: DeepLearning.AI