Free
University of Maryland, College Park
Skills you'll gain: Leadership and Management, Theoretical Computer Science, Computer Architecture, Research and Design, Data Structures, Network Architecture, Data Management, Computer Networking, Problem Solving, Entrepreneurship
4.7
(187 reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months
Free
Universiteit Leiden
Skills you'll gain: Strategy and Operations, Marketing, Market Research, Pricing, Leadership and Management, Design and Product, Product Marketing, Taxes, Research and Design, Accounting, Strategy, Product Management, Entrepreneurship, Sales
4.8
(984 reviews)
Mixed · Course · 1-3 Months
Johns Hopkins University
Skills you'll gain: Strategy and Operations, Security Engineering, Software Engineering, Epidemiology, Human Factors (Security), Communication, Probability & Statistics, Human Computer Interaction, Human Resources
4.7
(198 reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months
Free
University of Michigan
Skills you'll gain: Strategy and Operations, Leadership and Management, Strategy, Sales, Business Analysis, Marketing, Finance, Entrepreneurship, Business Psychology, Negotiation, Communication
4.8
(2.3k reviews)
Mixed · Course · 1-3 Months
Free
University of Pennsylvania
Skills you'll gain: Market (Economics), Behavioral Economics, Market Research, Analysis, Entrepreneurship, Research and Design, Taxes, Supply Chain and Logistics, Business Analysis, Supply Chain Systems, Demand, Microeconomics, Economics, Business Psychology, Finance, Accounting
4.7
(1.2k reviews)
Mixed · Course · 1-3 Months
Free
University of Manchester
Skills you'll gain: Data Visualization, Leadership and Management, Finance, Budget Management, Procurement, Innovation, Probability & Statistics, Epidemiology, Research and Design, Entrepreneurship, Supply Chain and Logistics, Geovisualization
4.7
(187 reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months
Debate is a public forum procedure that brings together two or more speakers to exchange ideas, notions, and causes and put forth a certain ideology of ideas and perspectives to sway the minds of those hearing the discourse. Most debates take place in front of an audience and are held in high school auditoriums all the way up to classical stages. Debates have been in recorded history since the Roman days, giving people on each side an opportunity to make a case for a particular point of view and letting a group of people hear an argument and make a decision on what direction to take.
Learning debate can help you understand how to assemble your ideas in a cognitive manner, share them with an audience, either live or online, and attempt to persuade them to your way of thinking. Much of our modern society is geared toward convincing others of a particular point of view about a topic.
A typical debate format gives the participants the ability to show flexibility in thinking, interpersonal development, and teamwork skill ideation. Learning debate via a process of a timed and structured clash of ideas can help you to think more swiftly on your feet and open your mind to others' points of view about a certain topic.
When you learn the ideology of debate, you can move into a wide variety of careers, including the legal profession, the political experience, and the executive suite in top business circles. Becoming accomplished in the area of debate means that you are skilled in the world of discourse. If you're an accomplished thinker and speaker, able to share ideas in a spoken environment, you can convince others about how to think about certain topics and subjects.
For example, many law professionals take debate classes early in their studies in order to learn how to put together ideas and persuasive arguments. This skill can also be used in other leadership opportunities to share ideas and convince opposing groups of alternate notions.
Taking online courses on debate can help you learn how to structure your thinking processes into clear, concise modules of deliverability. When you take online courses, you are learning the constructive elements of debate, how you should present theories, and what conclusions to draw from your thoughts put forth. Learning how to debate is a measurable skill that can help you in almost any profession in which you have to speak and present ideas to groups of people.