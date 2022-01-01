DeepLearning.AI
Skills you'll gain: Algorithms, Applied Machine Learning, Artificial Neural Networks, Bayesian Statistics, Big Data, Communication, Computer Graphic Techniques, Computer Graphics, Computer Programming, Computer Vision, Convolutional Neural Network, Data Management, Deep Learning, Entrepreneurship, General Statistics, Human Computer Interaction, Interactive Design, Linear Algebra, Machine Learning, Machine Learning Algorithms, Mathematical Optimization, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Mathematics, Modeling, Natural Language Processing, Probability & Statistics, Python Programming, Regression, Statistical Machine Learning, Statistical Programming, Strategy and Operations, Theoretical Computer Science
4.8
(132.5k reviews)
Intermediate · Specialization · 3+ Months
DeepLearning.AI
Skills you'll gain: Applied Machine Learning, Artificial Neural Networks, Computer Graphic Techniques, Computer Graphics, Computer Programming, Computer Vision, Convolutional Neural Network, Deep Learning, Forecasting, General Statistics, Language, Machine Learning, Machine Learning Algorithms, Natural Language, Natural Language Processing, Probability & Statistics, Programming Principles, Python Programming, Statistical Machine Learning, Statistical Programming, Tensorflow
4.7
(21.8k reviews)
Intermediate · Professional Certificate · 3+ Months
DeepLearning.AI
Skills you'll gain: Advertising, Applied Machine Learning, Change Management, Cloud Computing, Communication, Computer Networking, Computer Programming, Continuous Integration, Data Management, Deep Learning, DevOps, Estimation, Extract, Transform, Load, Feature Engineering, General Statistics, Kubernetes, Leadership and Management, Machine Learning, Machine Learning Algorithms, Machine Learning Software, Marketing, Network Security, Probability & Statistics, Python Programming, Security Engineering, Security Strategy, Statistical Programming, Strategy and Operations
4.7
(1.9k reviews)
Advanced · Specialization · 3+ Months
DeepLearning.AI
Skills you'll gain: Artificial Neural Networks, Computer Programming, Deep Learning, General Statistics, Human Computer Interaction, Language, Machine Learning, Machine Learning Algorithms, Mathematics, Modeling, Natural Language Processing, Operations Research, Probability & Statistics, Python Programming, Regression, Research and Design, Statistical Programming, Strategy and Operations, User Experience
4.6
(4.4k reviews)
Intermediate · Specialization · 3+ Months
DeepLearning.AI
Skills you'll gain: Algorithms, Applied Machine Learning, Computer Graphics, Computer Programming, Feature Engineering, General Statistics, Machine Learning, Modeling, Probability & Statistics, Python Programming, Theoretical Computer Science
4.7
(2k reviews)
Intermediate · Specialization · 1-3 Months
DeepLearning.AI
Skills you'll gain: Applied Machine Learning, Artificial Neural Networks, Computer Architecture, Computer Graphic Techniques, Computer Graphics, Computer Programming, Computer Vision, Deep Learning, Distributed Computing Architecture, Machine Learning, Machine Learning Algorithms, Mathematics, Modeling, Object Detection, Python Programming, Statistical Programming, Tensorflow
4.8
(1k reviews)
Intermediate · Specialization · 3+ Months
DeepLearning.AI
Skills you'll gain: Applied Machine Learning, Artificial Neural Networks, Computer Programming, Computer Vision, Deep Learning, Machine Learning, Machine Learning Algorithms, Modeling, Python Programming, Statistical Programming
4.7
(1.7k reviews)
Intermediate · Specialization · 1-3 Months
DeepLearning.AI
Skills you'll gain: Artificial Neural Networks, Convolutional Neural Network, Python Programming, Computer Graphic Techniques, Computer Vision, Machine Learning, Statistical Programming, Applied Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Computer Programming, Computer Graphics
4.9
(40.5k reviews)
Intermediate · Course · 1-4 Weeks
DeepLearning.AI
Skills you'll gain: Algorithms, Amazon Web Services, Cloud Computing, Computer Programming, Computer Programming Tools, Data Analysis, Data Analysis Software, Data Management, Deep Learning, Exploratory Data Analysis, Extract, Transform, Load, Feature Engineering, General Statistics, Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Probability & Statistics, Programming Principles, Python Programming, Statistical Programming, Theoretical Computer Science
4.6
(308 reviews)
Advanced · Specialization · 1-3 Months
DeepLearning.AI
Skills you'll gain: Algebra, Android Development, Applied Machine Learning, Computer Architecture, Computer Programming, Data Management, Deep Learning, Human Computer Interaction, Javascript, Machine Learning, Mathematics, Microarchitecture, Mobile Development, Python Programming, Statistical Programming, Theoretical Computer Science, User Experience, Web Development
4.6
(1.2k reviews)
Intermediate · Specialization · 3+ Months
DeepLearning.AI
Skills you'll gain: Artificial Neural Networks, Python Programming, Algorithms, Theoretical Computer Science, General Statistics, Bayesian Statistics, Machine Learning Algorithms, Linear Algebra, Regression, Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Probability & Statistics, Computer Programming, Mathematics
4.9
(113.6k reviews)
Intermediate · Course · 1-4 Weeks